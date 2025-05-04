"Besties" - WNBA fans react as Lexie Hull enters Caitlin Clark's homecoming game repping Iowa jersey

WNBA fans reacted to Lexie Hull repping Caitlin Clark's Hawkeyes #22 jersey for the Indiana Fever's second preseason game. Clark didn't play in the opening preseason game against the Washington Mystics due to a left leg injury. But the Fever star is ready to make her return for Sunday's game and Hull led the cheerleading charge for her teammate.

Fever's X handle showed Hull exiting the team bus in a pair of black denim and a crop top #22 Iowa T-shirt, attracting reactions from fans on the internet.

Some of the fans hailed Clark-Hull friendship in the comment.

"Besties 👯‍♀️," a fan wrote.

"Such a great friend 🧡," another fan wrote.

A fan was in awe of Lexie Hull flawlessly pulling off dresses.

"I love this girl so much!! Lexie makes it easy," the fan wrote.

A fan didn't shy away from declaring Clark the WNBA GOAT.

"GOAT on GOAT action, love to see it! 🔥," the fan wrote.

Moreover, a large number of fans fell in love with Lexie Hull's abs with one dreaming of having one.

"I could only dream of having abs like Lexi. Gotta respect the work it takes to earn those abs," the fan wrote.

"Lexi is not skipping Ab Day," another fan wrote.

"Holy abs Batman! Lexxxi ♥️😍👀," another fan wrote.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will face the Brazil women's national team in the preseason game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Fever star will once again take her collegiate court, but in a different jersey.

WNBA analyst apologizes for choosing Aces' A'ja Wilson over Fever's Caitlin Clark

There is no denying the fact that Caitlin Clark is the most famous player in the WNBA. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that she is the best player in the world, at least according to USA Today's Meghan Hall.

On May 2, in conversation with Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today, the basketball analyst was asked to name the best player in the WNBA, and she named Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson as her pick. Hall tried to remind her audience that even Clark considers Wilson the best player in the world.

"It's A'ja Wilson. There is no question about it," Hall said. "I am so sorry to anybody listening to this who probably thought I was going to take Caitlin Clark. There is no disrespect to Caitlin at all, but even Caitlin has said it's A'ja Wilson. She's just otherworldly."

Hall is not wrong in naming Wilson as the best. The Aces star is undoubtedly one of the most complete players the league has ever seen. With two WNBA titles, three MVPs and two Defensive Player of the Year, Wilson's resume is already legendary.

