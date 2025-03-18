"Bet Angel Reese will whine about it" - WNBA fans abuzz over Caitlin Clark's unexpected tribute at Spanish bar

Fans reacted to Caitlin Clark's superstardom going global. A Spanish bar recently named a drink "Tequila de melón" after the Indiana Fever star, witnessing another expansion of the WNBA star's fame across oceans.

Reacting to the X post, a fan directly took a shot at Angel Reese, saying that the Chicago Sky star would complain about it.

"Bet Reese will whine about it," the fan wrote.

One of the fans was simply happy for the Fever star.

"That’s awesome! 🔥🔥🔥🔥," the fan wrote.

Some of the fans were hilariously sold on the fact that it was a tequila shot.

"And it has tequila in it! I’m sold," the fan hilariously wrote.

"It’s a shot! I love this!" another fan wrote.

"Nice," a fan wrote with Clark's meme.

One of the fans was surprised that the Spanish bar didn't name a drink after the Las Vegas Aces star Megan Gustafson, who represents Spain in international basketball.

"So, Spain has a drink named after Caitlin Clark and not Megan Gustafson, one of the top players on their national basketball team?" the fan asked.

A fan hilariously demanded that coffee and ketchup should be named after Caitlin Clark.

"we need coffee and ketchup named after her," the fan wrote.

Caitlin Clark sends special message for Fever teammate Aliyah Boston after Unrivaled loss

The Rose BC became the inaugural season champions of the Unrivaled league, defeating Vinyl BC in the final. Caitlin Clark had teammates on both teams; Lexie Hull on the Rose and Aliyah Boston on the Vinyl, meaning one would have to come out disappointed.

After the final game, the Fever Instagram handle posted a special congratulatory post for Hull. However, Clark went another way in the comment section and instead sent a special message to her other teammate.

Clark wrote in the comments that Aliyah Boston didn't deserve the loss.

"@aliyah.boston you didn't deserve this. I'm sorry," Clark wrote in the comments.

Just a day before the Fever team made a post mentioning both Boston and Hull before the final game, Clark posted a hilarious comment. She wrote in the comment that one of them was about to come out angry.

"One of them bouta come back angry and one happy uh oh," she wrote.

Clark's comment

Unfortunately, it wasn't Boston's day.

With the Unrivaled season concluded, the Indiana Fever team will start its preparation for the upcoming campaign. Backed by a revamped roster, Caitlin Clark and her team are poised to contend for the title.

