Brazilian soccer star Marta brings Kamilla Cardoso to tears with special message on WNBA draft night

Syracuse center and Brazilian international Kamila Cardoso will team up with LSU’s Angel Reese at the Chicago Sky after being selected third overall at the 2024 NBA draft. Cardoso was the starting center for South Carolina, where she averaged 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and two assists per game in her senior season.

Now set to join the Sky, Cardoso is no stranger to making history and was picked up by Syracuse initially, where she spent just one year. The 22-year-old played high-school basketball for Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has undoubtedly impressed her fellow countrymen.

Among them is none other than Brazilian soccer legend Marta Vieira da Silva, who currently plays for Orlando Pride in the USA. Marta had a heartwarming message for Cardoso, who seemed to be immediately moved to tears:

“Hola Kamilla Cardoso. We’re so proud of you. Whole Brazil likes watching you. And we can’t wait to see you shine again,”

Marta followed up the above message with a kiss, as Cardoso quickly mentioned that she was herself a huge fan:

“Thank you so much, guys; I’m a huge fan. I’m really happy, I’m a huge fan,” s

Standing at 6 7”, Cardozo is an efficient scorer, but it is her defensive ability and physicality that catch the eye.

Kamila Cardoso has a warning for the WNBA

Angel Reese and Kamila Cardoso's signings with the Chicago Sky have certainly created a buzz. They've been rivals since high school and will now partner up.

Speaking on the WNBA draft night, Reese claimed that she was excited to play alongside Cardoso and has immense respect for her.

Despite the previous animosity, it appears as though the respect is two-way. After Reese was announced as the number seven pick, Cardoso claimed that nobody in the NBA was going to get a rebound.

"I think it's gonna be great, she's a great player, I'm a great player, so two great players together. Nobody is going to get any rebounds on us," Cardoso said.

The Chicago Sky have drafted the two most recent winners of the Most Outstanding Player award at the NCAA tournament. Both have obvious areas that they need to work on, but they are bound to improve with experience.

