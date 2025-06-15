"Bro u good?" - Caitlin Clark teases Sophie Cunningham after wild game snap shows her sprawled on court

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham made their much-anticipated returns on Saturday, helping the Indiana Fever secure a dominant 102-88 victory over the New York Liberty. Clark was back in action after recovering from a left quad strain, while Cunningham had been sidelined for several games due to a re-aggravated right ankle injury.

Ad

After the game, Clark took a lighthearted jab at her teammate on Instagram. She posted a photo of Cunningham lying on the floor, likely catching her breath, while Clark pushed the ball up the court and launched a 3-pointer.

"Bro u good?," Clark wrote while playfully checking on her teammate.

(Image Credit: Caitlin Clark/Instagram)

Both Fever guards wasted no time shaking off the rust, instantly finding their rhythm and lighting it up from beyond the arc. Clark and Cunningham put on a show in their return, with Clark delivering a spectacular all-around performance and Cunningham injecting valuable energy off the bench.

Ad

Trending

Clark shot a blistering 7-of-14 from three and racked up 32 points, coming just one assist shy of a double-double and narrowly missing a triple-double by two rebounds and one assist. Cunningham, meanwhile, chipped in with five points and four rebounds, including a timely 3-pointer of her own.

Caitlin Clark helps Indiana Fever rewrite history books

Caitlin Clark played a pivotal role in helping the Indiana Fever set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game on Saturday. The team lit it up from long range, knocking down an impressive 17-of-35 attempts, finishing with a scorching 48.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It was a night where everything clicked offensively for the Fever, especially from deep, as they maintained their hot shooting throughout the full 40 minutes. Clark led the charge with seven triples, while Lexie Hull (3-of-4), Kelsey Mitchell (3-of-10), Sydney Colson (2-of-3), Sophie Cunningham (1-of-1) and Damiris Dantas (1-of-2) all contributed with clutch shots from distance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More