"Brought life and my love of basketball back": Sophie Cunningham pours her heart out for Caitlin Clark and Fever 'girls' after injury setback

Sophie Cunningham was full of gratitude as she delivered an emotional message to the Indiana Fever organization, Caitlin Clark and her other teammates. The former Phoenix Mercury guard’s season came to an end on Tuesday after an MRI revealed an MCL tear in her right leg.Despite the setback, Cunningham was all smiles and kept her spirits high. Speaking on her podcast, Show Me Something, the Fever guard took a moment to thank everyone who helped rekindle her love for basketball.&quot;I’m just thankful to be where I’m at and be with the organization and the girls I’m with because they have brought life and my love of basketball back.&quot;The Indiana Fever acquired Sophie Cunningham in a blockbuster four-team trade during the offseason. It quickly became clear that the former Mercury guard would be an indispensable part of the Fever roster.With her high energy and intensity, combined with stellar shooting and hard-nosed defense, Cunningham became a fan favorite. She even forced coach Stephanie White to insert her into the starting lineup, where she delivered consistent performances that helped Indiana win games.Her first season with the Fever concluded after she appeared in 30 games, averaging 8.6 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc on 3.9 attempts per game.Caitlin Clark and Fever players rally behind Sophie CunninghamAfter Sophie Cunningham was ruled out for the remainder of the season, the star guard received an outpouring of love and support from her Indiana Fever teammates. Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull were among the players who rallied behind their recently injured teammate.&quot;Love you always soph,&quot; Clark wrote.&quot;Love you babes,&quot; Boston wrote.(Image Credit: Instagram)Meanwhile, the Fever now face an even greater challenge in the remaining games of the season. With nine games to go, the team will need to play out of their skin to hold on to a spot in the top eight of the standings.