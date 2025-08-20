"I didn't even say anything bad": Sophie Cunningham stunned as WNBA fines her over controversial comment on Paige Bueckers

Sophie Cunningham made a big revelation during the latest episode of her &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast, which dropped on Tuesday. She revealed that she was slapped with another fine by the WNBA for her recent comments on Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers.&quot;I’m officially 3 for 3 on being fined by the WNBA,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;They didn’t like my comments on Paige Bueckers. I didn't even say anything bad,&quot; Cunningham said.After the Indiana Fever's 81-80 loss to the Dallas Wings on Aug. 12, Sophie Cunningham didn’t hold back and dropped a controversial statement. Speaking on her podcast, the Fever guard boldly claimed that the officials blew their whistles in Bueckers' favor every single time during the game.&quot;I love Paige to death, do not get me wrong,&quot; Cunningham said in an earlier episode of her podcast. &quot;I think she’s a hell of a player and would love to play with her one day, but those refs were giving her every whistle last night.&quot;You literally couldn’t touch her, couldn’t touch her. That sh*t is so annoying to me. And if you’re going to do that, then give it to our guards. I just hate the inconsistency.&quot;Paige Bueckers responded to Cunningham’s comments but refused to add more fuel to the fire. The Wings rookie simply affirmed that every player is &quot;entitled to their own unique personal opinion,&quot; clearly hinting that she didn’t agree with what Cunningham said.Fans react to Sophie Cunningham getting fined over Paige Bueckers commentSocial media went into overdrive soon after Sophie Cunningham revealed that the WNBA fined her for comments on Paige Bueckers. Indiana Fever fans stormed the internet and rallied behind their star guard, who has been fined multiple times this season for speaking candidly.A fan said:smiley14 @smiley111411LINKDid any players get fined last year on speaking about CC?Another said:gwongfit @gwongfitLINKThe league is trying to silence their players from speaking which has always been disgusting policy.A fan wrote:CaitlinFor3 @CaitlinForThreeLINKSophie should literally put a go fund me link in her bio. She would get a lot of money. Much more than the fine. People would give to her as an FU to the league.Wrote another:FeverNation @fev88262LINKLeague clearly don’t realise the more she gets fined the more we respect her . She speaks the truth and can say what she wants in offseason can’t wait lmaoMeanwhile, Cunningham will not suit up for the Fever again this season, as she was ruled out on Tuesday with a torn right MCL. She finished her first season with Indiana averaging 8.6 points on 46.9% shooting, including 43.2% from beyond the arc.