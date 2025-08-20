  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • "I didn't even say anything bad": Sophie Cunningham stunned as WNBA fines her over controversial comment on Paige Bueckers

"I didn't even say anything bad": Sophie Cunningham stunned as WNBA fines her over controversial comment on Paige Bueckers

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 20, 2025 03:56 GMT
Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
"I didn't even say anything bad": Sophie Cunningham stunned as WNBA fines her over controversial comment on Paige Bueckers. (Image Source: Getty)

Sophie Cunningham made a big revelation during the latest episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast, which dropped on Tuesday. She revealed that she was slapped with another fine by the WNBA for her recent comments on Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers.

Ad
"I’m officially 3 for 3 on being fined by the WNBA," Cunningham said. "They didn’t like my comments on Paige Bueckers. I didn't even say anything bad," Cunningham said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the Indiana Fever's 81-80 loss to the Dallas Wings on Aug. 12, Sophie Cunningham didn’t hold back and dropped a controversial statement. Speaking on her podcast, the Fever guard boldly claimed that the officials blew their whistles in Bueckers' favor every single time during the game.

"I love Paige to death, do not get me wrong," Cunningham said in an earlier episode of her podcast. "I think she’s a hell of a player and would love to play with her one day, but those refs were giving her every whistle last night.
Ad
"You literally couldn’t touch her, couldn’t touch her. That sh*t is so annoying to me. And if you’re going to do that, then give it to our guards. I just hate the inconsistency."

Paige Bueckers responded to Cunningham’s comments but refused to add more fuel to the fire. The Wings rookie simply affirmed that every player is "entitled to their own unique personal opinion," clearly hinting that she didn’t agree with what Cunningham said.

Ad

Fans react to Sophie Cunningham getting fined over Paige Bueckers comment

Social media went into overdrive soon after Sophie Cunningham revealed that the WNBA fined her for comments on Paige Bueckers. Indiana Fever fans stormed the internet and rallied behind their star guard, who has been fined multiple times this season for speaking candidly.

A fan said:

Ad

Another said:

Ad

A fan wrote:

Ad

Wrote another:

Meanwhile, Cunningham will not suit up for the Fever again this season, as she was ruled out on Tuesday with a torn right MCL. She finished her first season with Indiana averaging 8.6 points on 46.9% shooting, including 43.2% from beyond the arc.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications