  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • "Yeah, she is close": Sophie Cunningham provides massive update on Caitlin Clark's impending return from injury

"Yeah, she is close": Sophie Cunningham provides massive update on Caitlin Clark's impending return from injury

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 20, 2025 03:08 GMT
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
"Yeah, she is close": Sophie Cunningham provides massive update on Caitlin Clark's impending return from injury. (Image Source: Getty)

Sophie Cunningham provided an update on Caitlin Clark as anticipation continued to build around the Fever superstar’s impending return from injury. Speaking on her "Show Me Something" podcast on Tuesday, Cunningham revealed key details about how close Clark is to making her much-anticipated comeback.

Ad

Cunningham confirmed that Clark is "day-to-day" and is working on getting into the best possible shape. The former Phoenix Mercury guard even sparked excitement among fans by asserting that Clark is "close" to returning, while also acknowledging that no one really knows exactly when that will happen.

"Literally she doesn't even really know. It's like a day by day legit type of thing," Cunningham said on Clark's impending return. "Yeah, she is close but you also have to remember she would be playing if it wasn't in the WNBA by now.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"At this level with how deep and how good people are nowadays in our league which is the best it has ever been, you can't just be good, you have to be on top of your game. So just trying to get her back into game shape is what they are trying to do. Again, it's literally a day by day. I am not holding out any information."
Ad
Ad

Before Sophie Cunningham's remarks on Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White also offered an optimistic update on the former Iowa standout. White made it known that the team is hopeful Clark will suit up toward the tail end of the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Fever's unlucky run with injuries only got worse on Tuesday, when Cunningham was ruled out for the remainder of the season. The sharpshooting guard was diagnosed with a torn right MCL.

Ad

Fans react after Sophie Cunningham offer update on Caitlin Clark

Soon after Sophie Cunningham provided an honest update on Caitlin Clark's current status, social media went into a frenzy. Indiana Fever fans dropped candid reactions, with many suggesting that the two-time All-Star may not return to action this year.

A fan said:

Ad

Another commented:

Ad

A fan wrote:

Ad

Said another:

Clark has played just 13 games and has battled three separate injuries throughout the course of the season. She was last in action on July 15 against the Connecticut Sun and has since missed 13 consecutive games.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications