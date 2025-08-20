"Yeah, she is close": Sophie Cunningham provides massive update on Caitlin Clark's impending return from injury

Sophie Cunningham provided an update on Caitlin Clark as anticipation continued to build around the Fever superstar’s impending return from injury. Speaking on her &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast on Tuesday, Cunningham revealed key details about how close Clark is to making her much-anticipated comeback.Cunningham confirmed that Clark is &quot;day-to-day&quot; and is working on getting into the best possible shape. The former Phoenix Mercury guard even sparked excitement among fans by asserting that Clark is &quot;close&quot; to returning, while also acknowledging that no one really knows exactly when that will happen.&quot;Literally she doesn't even really know. It's like a day by day legit type of thing,&quot; Cunningham said on Clark's impending return. &quot;Yeah, she is close but you also have to remember she would be playing if it wasn't in the WNBA by now.&quot;At this level with how deep and how good people are nowadays in our league which is the best it has ever been, you can't just be good, you have to be on top of your game. So just trying to get her back into game shape is what they are trying to do. Again, it's literally a day by day. I am not holding out any information.&quot;Before Sophie Cunningham's remarks on Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White also offered an optimistic update on the former Iowa standout. White made it known that the team is hopeful Clark will suit up toward the tail end of the regular season.Meanwhile, the Fever's unlucky run with injuries only got worse on Tuesday, when Cunningham was ruled out for the remainder of the season. The sharpshooting guard was diagnosed with a torn right MCL.Fans react after Sophie Cunningham offer update on Caitlin ClarkSoon after Sophie Cunningham provided an honest update on Caitlin Clark's current status, social media went into a frenzy. Indiana Fever fans dropped candid reactions, with many suggesting that the two-time All-Star may not return to action this year.A fan said: Trent Harvey @TheTrentHarveyLINK[she will return in 2026]Another commented: Lew Sid @LewSidRapsLINKThis is bullshit lol she’s not playing again they just are forbidden to say it cuz of the consequences. She’s clearly not playing no more this yearA fan wrote: FeverNation @fev88262LINKShouldn’t return with sophie out as she protects her the most not worth it on current formSaid another: Italian Mafia9190 @Colby3635212283LINKCC IS NOT COMING BACK!! YOU WANT HER COME BACK? FIRE THE FUCKING COACH!!!Clark has played just 13 games and has battled three separate injuries throughout the course of the season. She was last in action on July 15 against the Connecticut Sun and has since missed 13 consecutive games.