"Caitlin & Angel stats OD" - Ja Morant is thrilled by Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark's double-double showdown in Fever vs Sky

The third showdown between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese was the big WNBA headliner on Sunday. It attracted fans across the world, and even NBA players tuned in to witness the rivalry. One such player was Ja Morant.

The Memphis Grizzlies star took to X to send a shoutout to the two star rookies after their intense third matchup. Just like any other fan, Morant was completely captivated by the thriller in Chicago.

“Caitlin & Angel stats OD,” Morant wrote on X.

By the end of the third quarter, the game between the rivals was tied at 55 each. The Fever then took a 15-point point lead in the third quarter. However, just when the game seemed to go out of Sky’s hand, Reese and Chennedy Carter completely took over the game.

The Sky eventually won 88-87, the first time in three meetings they've beaten Indiana this season. Amazed by Reese's fourth-quarter outburst, Morant later Tweeted,

“Angel hoopin.”

Both Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark had a double-double in the thriller. Clark scored 17 points with 13 assists and 6 rebounds in 40 minutes. Reese scored a season-high 25 points and 16 rebounds in just 36 minutes. She also shot 66.7% from the field.

Angel Reese trash talks NaLyssa Smith in Sky vs Fever showdown

The third showdown between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky belonged to Angel Reese. The Sky rookie was bulldozing defenders and letting them know since the first quarter of the game.

Early in the game, Reese was seen trash-talking NaLyssa Smith. After bulldozing Smith in a physical play, Reese was seen using NSFW words for Smith as she ran back to take her defensive position.

“Don’t f**k with me,” Reese allegedly told Smith.

Angel Reese has been a known trash talker since her high school days. Even when she entered college and then the WNBA, this part of her personality has remained with her. It has been her fierce persona and aggressive approach on the floor that has given a boost to the Sky this season.

Even Reese's Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon has supported Reese in keeping this part of her game intact.

After the first five weeks of the 2024 WNBA season, Angel Reese is one of the frontrunners for the Rookie Of the Year Award. Her performance against the Fever has certainly given a big boost to her candidacy. She is averaging 12.4 points and 10.8 rebounds in 14 games this season.