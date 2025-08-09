  • home icon
Caitlin Clark admits most people close to her didn't believe in her iconic dream except for one unwavering believer

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 09, 2025 04:10 GMT
WNBA: JUL 13 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark opens up about coach Lisa Bluder's unwavering belief in her [Picture Credit: Getty]

Caitlin Clark became an iconic figure in women's basketball while still in college. A young star had caught the eye of thousands of fans, but she couldn't have done it without the belief of one key individual.

The Indiana Fever star appeared on Sue Bird's "Bird's Eye View" podcast on Friday. When Bird asked Clark about the reasons behind her choosing the Iowa Hawkeyes, the WNBA star said that it was coach Lisa Bluder's unfathomable belief in her that helped her make the choice.

Clark said that Bluder believed in her more than people closest to her. The former Iowa star said that coach Bluder handed her the "keys" of Iowa's offense from day one, which gave her a lot of confidence.

Caitlin Clark wanted to take Iowa to the Final Four, but apart from Bluder, not even people closest to her believed she could do it.

"To be honest, when I first committed, like I said from day one, that I wanted to take them to the Final Four," she said. "A lot of people were just like that would never happen. A lot of people who are really close, a lot of people who trusted in my life, like they never believed that I could help them achieve what we ended up getting, other than coach Bluder."
In 2023, Caitlin Clark led the Iowa Hawkeyes to the NCAA championship game against Angel Reese LSU Tigers. Next year, she carried Iowa to the Final Four again with a legendary performance against Reese's LSU in the Elite Eight. She had 41 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds in a 94-87 victory.

Caitlin Clark opens up about her first reaction to her groin injury

The 2025 season has been the biggest challenge of Caitlin Clark's basketball career. While she rose to superstardom in her college, Clark practically had no injuries. However, the toughness of the transition from college to WNBA is apparent as she has dealt with multiple injuries this season alone.

First, she was out of action in three preseason and five regular season games with a quad strain at the start of the season. She then had a left groin injury in June, followed by a right groin injury in July. Clark has missed a total of 18 regular-season games with injuries.

In conversation with Sue Bird, Clark said that when she first had the groin injury, she thought it was just a strain she was feeling.

"When I was first feeling pain I didn’t understand it…am I just tight, do I need to stretch…do I need Icy Hot," Clark said.

The Indiana Fever star said that as she rehabs through her injury, at times, she feels frustrated because she had worked so hard in the offseason.

She also spoke about entering games in the middle of the season because of injuries.

"It's not like I have a training camp to build up to play my first game again," she added. "It's like no you're tossed into game 30...it's hard."

There is no timeline for Caitlin Clark yet. With Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald already out with season-ending injuries, the Fever are in a tough spot.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

