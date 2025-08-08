"Love you guys" - Caitlin Clark sends heartfelt shoutout to Sydney Colson & Aari McDonald as double injury nightmare strikes Fever

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever can't catch a break this season. After Clark had been out for most of the season, two of their remaining guards exited the regular season on Friday with season-ending injuries.The Indiana Fever, following the game, updated on X that Colson was out for the season with an ACL tear. Colson tore her ACL in the first quarter when she accidentally extended her knee inward. She fell on the sidelines, in front of the Indiana bench.On the other hand, McDonald exited the season with a broken foot.Caitlin Clark reposted the team's post on her Instagram Story, showing love to her teammates.&quot;Love you guys 🖤,&quot; she wrote in the caption, tagging both Colson and McDonald.[Credit: IG/@caitlinclark22]Indiana center Aliyah Boston also sent a special shoutout to both her teammates.&quot;We got yall bookies ♥️,&quot; she wrote in the caption of her Instagram Story.[Credit: IG/@aliyah.boston/]Devastation spreads across the Indiana Fever after Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald newsThe Indiana Fever fans didn't take Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald's news lightly. Panic had spread across the fan base, with some already naming the replacements for the rest of the season.However, for a fan, the absence of both guards might prove to be a massive chance for Sophie Cunningham to shine.&quot;I think Sophie C gonna go Super Sayan for the rest of the season! LFG!!! 🚀⚡️.&quot;amazing_fantastic @amazing_fantastLINK@IndianaFever I think Sophie C gonna go Super Sayan for the rest of the season! LFG!!! 🚀⚡️However, some fans wanted Chennedy Carter to replace at least one player going out.&quot;Time to call her fever. Do the right thing!!! We need Carter!&quot;Mr.Parks. @mikeed172531LINK@espnW Time to call her fever. Do the right thing!!! We need Carter!Another fan wrote that Indiana needed a player exactly like Chennedy Carter.&quot;Chennedy Carter is kookoo for coco puffs...but she would add an instant offense and a dawg mentality. Fever need some crazy on the team.&quot;phillip yoo @phillip_yooLINK@chloepeterson67 Chennedy Carter is kookoo for coco puffs...but she would add an instant offense and a dawg mentality. Fever need some crazy on the team.A fan suggested an almost impossible trade, saying that the Indy should trade for Caitlin Clark former Iowa teammate.&quot;Lets trade for Kate Martin please, she knows how to play with CC.&quot;XRP Point Guard @DigitalPtGuardLINK@IndianaFever Lets trade for Kate Martin please, she knows how to play with CC.A fan anticipated Indiana sending Caitlin Clark on the court a bit early, once again.&quot;So that’s all their PGs gone right after the trade deadline…CC might have to return a lil early.&quot;hezzyskeets123 @hezuhronLINK@espnW So that’s all their PGs gone right after the trade deadline…CC might have to return a lil earlyA fan blamed the WNBA front office for scheduling the games that jeopardize players' health.&quot;I blame this on Cathy and the owners. Too many games and not enough time for recovery!&quot;amy @amyartsierLINK@chloepeterson67 I blame this on Cathy and the owners. Too many games and not enough time for recovery!A fan noted that Aari McDonald was finally getting comfortable as a scoring guard.&quot;Damn she was just hitting her stride with them now fever legit lost they starting, backup and third string pg.&quot;Leek 🐕 @maleek223LINK@UnderdogWNBA Damn she was just hitting her stride with them now fever legit lost they starting, backup and third string pgA fan was bewildered watching Indiana players go down with injuries one after another.&quot;BRO WHY ARE INDIANA SPORTS SO F****** CURSED 😭😭.&quot;Malc 🏄🏾‍♂️🍃 @ynot_malLINK@UnderdogWNBA BRO WHY ARE INDIANA SPORTS SO FUCKING CURSED 😭😭Indiana is expected to sign a player under hardship on Tuesday before the game against the Dallas Wings. Meanwhile, Clark's return remains uncertain.