Caitlin Clark amped over Flau'jae Johnson name dropping Fever star in fiery rap track

Flau'jae Johnson showered praise on Caitlin Clark when she mentioned that the Indiana Fever star was the hardest opponent that she had ever played against. On Friday, the LSU Tigers guard came up with ultimate praise for Clark as she name-dropped the WNBA star in her latest release "Help Me."

Johnson posted a video of her rapping her newest song on her Instagram post. She had named-dropped Clark in the song.

"Double C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark," Johnson versed.

Johnson posted the video on her Instagram Story with a message for the Fever star.

"@caitlinclark22, I finally put your name on a song," she wrote in the caption.

Clark shared the post on her IG Story with fire emojis and a one-word reaction.

"Elite," Clark wrote.

[Credit: IG/@caitlinclark22]

Caitlin Clark and Flau'jae Johnson have competed against each other, the latest face-off was in the 2024 Elite Eight game. Clark and Iowa eliminated Johnson and the Tigers.

Johnson has enjoyed success both on the basketball court and in the rap industry. She previously collaborated with rap legend Lil Wayne and helped the Tigers win the first NCAA title in 2023.

Clark is not the first athlete that Flau'jae Johnson has name-dropped in her song. Previously, she has done so with former LSU teammates Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith and NFL star Joe Burrow.

Fashion question leaves Fever's Caitlin Clark flustered

On several occasions, when the Indiana Fever star has shown up for events or even in her pregame outfit, she has never gone wrong. However, it seems like Clark is better off without a fashion question.

In her latest interaction with the media on Thursday, Clark was asked about her fashion choice leaving the Fever star flustered. She looked at DeWanna Bonner and Fever coach Stephanie White on either side, before answering the question.

"I didn’t know we’ll have fashion questions—well, Prada has become my favorite brand, everybody knows that—i don’t know. i just wear whatever my stylist tells me to, that makes it easy to show up for games," Clark said.

"But honestly finding what you are comfortable with and what you enjoy wearing."

When Caitlin Clark spoke about her fashion choices, she rubbed her head and seemed embarrassed.

On numerous occasions, including her draft night and All-Star Weekend in Phoenix, Clark was seen wearing Prada.

