"Caitlin Clark, the babysitter?" - Fever star melts fans' hearts with sweet moment alongside coach Stephanie White’s kid at Pacers game

WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark sharing a wholesome moment with Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White's kid at the Indiana Pacers game. While White called the game on ESPN with Michael Grady, her son was hanging out with Clark, who was attending the game with her boyfriend.

In a video that went viral on social media, Clark appeared on the Jumbotron. She waved for a few seconds and then pulled her coach's son onto her lap. White's son wore Clark's #22 jersey and even did Clark's famous 'can't see me' celebration.

WNBA fans loved the wholesome moment between Clark and the kid, calling the moment cute.

"She seems so sweet. Everything I’ve seen of her with kids is always really cute," the fan wrote.

"This is cute," another fan wrote.

One of the fans quipped that Clark was a babysitter.

"Caitlin Clark the babysitter 🙌," the fan wrote.

Another fan noticed that Clark looked refreshed and rested for the upcoming season.

"She looks soo refreshed and well rested she good off season for her 😂," the fan wrote.

Some fans showered love on the Fever star, sharing the limelight with kids.

"We love CC & that there is why…hell of a player but low key & about the young ones👏👏," the fan wrote.

"Caitlin always makes its about someone else … so nice of her to include the kiddos," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan anticipated a great 2025 season for the WNBA star.

"CC pulling everybody in this year. Coaches kids. Gonna be a great year," the fan wrote.

WWE star Seth Rollins showers love on Caitlin Clark

Iowa native and WWE star Seth Rollins is rolling high with Caitlin Clark taking the spotlight in the sports world. Before he was headed to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41, Rollins sat down with RGIII and Grete Griffin on the "Outta Pocket with RG3" podcast on Thursday.

Griffin asked the WWE star about Clark's impact on the city and women's sports. Showing his love for the Fever star, Rollins called her impact "Jordanesque."

"I love Caitlin Clark, man. I love Caitlin Clark," Rollins said. "I don't wanna get blasphemous here, but, I mean, it's Jordanesque. I mean, she's changed the game."

He also added that given how humble Clark has been despite the stardom, she was unassuming that she was a killer on the basketball court.

"She's so unassuming, you know," Rollins added. "You look at her, you don't think anything. You don't think she's a star. You don't think she's gonna just be balling out on everybody. And she does, you know."

Rollins also credited Clark for bringing money into the sports. Despite the debate surrounding whether Clark or other stars like Angel Reese sat at the top in the WNBA, the WWE star said the conversation itself was amazing for women's sports, as the competition was healthy for the league.

