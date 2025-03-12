Caitlin Clark and her brother cheer for Connor McCaffrey as Fever star turns heads at MSG for Butler's Big East showdown

WNBA star Caitlin Clark was in full support mode on Wednesday as she attended the Big East Tournament opening round. Clark, alongside her brother and agent, Erin Kane, were at Madison Square Garden to watch her boyfriend - Connor McCaffery - for the game between Butler Bulldogs and the Providence Friars.

McCaffery is an assistant coach on HC Thad Matta's staff at the Bulldogs. He joined in Sept. 2024 following his stint as a team assistant with the Indiana Pacers.

Butler was 13-18 going into the tournament. If they defeated Providence, they would have the opportunity to play St. John's.

Clark has plenty of time to support McCaffery and the Bulldogs as the WNBA off-season is still underway. The Indiana Fever star has constantly cheered on her boyfriend's career. Even before Butler was part of the tournament, the star player was in attendance at the Big 10 Tournament.

Clark had another reason to be present, not just to watch her boyfriend from the sidelines. Connor's younger brother, Patrick, plays for Butler and was part of the Mar. 7 game against the Xavier Musketeers. He finished the game with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists despite the Bulldogs suffering a 91-78 loss.

Caitlin Clark goes viral for putting in the work in the weight room

Caitlin Clark has spent hours in the gym, working on her game during the off-season. However, her basketball skills aren't the only ones she's developing. The Fever star went viral on social media after she was photographed from the sidelines.

The picture of her features her arms, which have become bigger compared to her first season in the league. Clark was energized after a play as she flexed her arms, cheering from her seat.

Clark is making the most of her free time. With two months left before the start of her sophomore season in the WNBA, the one-time All-Star wants to gain an advantage against her matchups. Last season, most stars wished to take on the challenge of guarding her, as she was a fan favorite even before she started her professional career.

This time, she added muscle and is ready to take on a new challenge. Last season, she played 40 games, averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists. She won Rookie of the Year and earned a spot on the All-WNBA team.

