"She's coming after some Lexie minutes": Fever fans react as Caitlin Clark's $100,000 teammate hits the ground running in Indiana

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham attended her first press conference on Tuesday after joining Caitlin Clark's team during the offseason. The former Phoenix Mercury guard, who is on a one-year, $100,000 deal, wasted no time getting to work, hitting the gym with the team's player development coach Keith Porter to refine her skills.

A video of Cunningham working hard in the gym was shared by the Fever's social media team and it quickly gained attention. Fever fans were buzzing, with many sharing candid reactions to the footage.

"She’s coming after some Lexie minutes," a fan commented.

"I hate the idea of Lexie getting fewer minutes but it's a good problem to have (as a fan)," commented another fan.

"This entire season is going to be exciting to watch. This new roster is fire! The bench is deep. Starters will be able to get good rest minutes with all the talent that was brought in," a fan wrote.

"She's a lot better than Lexie on offense. Lexie is great off the bench. Now we have some depth," wrote another fan.

"And she's gonna get them. She's just as good a defender probably a more versatile one. Way better ball handler and overall offensive threat. More experience. SC will lead the bench in mins played I bet," a fan said.

"Lexie should have been working on that 3 ball in the off season. She needs consistency there. Too streaky," said another fan.

Sophie Cunningham fired up after linking up with Caitlin Clark's Fever

Sophie Cunningham joined the Indiana Fever in a four-team blockbuster trade that sent NaLyssa Smith to the Dallas Wings. The veteran guard has been excited since the trade went through and is focused on winning a championship, knowing that the Fever have the roster to make it happen.

"My original thought was ‘heck yeah, we’re about to win a championship’. That’s exactly where my mind went. I learned a lot (in phoenix) but i’m ready to move on to something bigger, something better," Cunningham told reporters.

Cunningham is expected to come off the bench for the Fever, bringing a burst of energy and intensity whenever she steps on the court. Her ability to hit shots from the perimeter and her tenacious defense will be valuable assets for Caitlin Clark and the team.

