"Caitlin Clark has a chance to do the funniest thing ever" - WNBA fans abuzz as Angel Reese risks missing matchup against Fever star over foul trouble

WNBA fans reacted to Angel Reese's foul trouble, which could jeopardize her availability for the Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever clash on Sunday. According to league regulations, a player is allowed only seven technical fouls in a season before she is suspended for a game.Reese has already picked up seven technical fouls in 22 games this season. As the Sky gear up to face the Seattle Storm on Thursday, Reese has to be extremely careful. One more technical and she would be out of the Indiana Fever game, which they play after the Storm.Although it has been a great season for Reese individually, it has been tough for the Sky overall. At times, Reese has seemed frustrated with calls amid the losing streaks.Reacting to the news on X, a fan wrote that Angel Reese should have gotten technical fouls every single game:&quot;surprised she hasnt gotten one every game. shes always running her mouth at players and refs.&quot;FrankenVonStein @FrankenVonSteinLINKsurprised she hasnt gotten one every game. shes always running her mouth at players and refsSome fans were in support of Reese getting technicals and alleged that she played &quot;antics&quot; on the court.&quot;Aye, she’s got to learn quick—no one’s got time for antics on court. Play smart, or stay benched,&quot; the fan wrote.Yorkshire Lass @eyup_ioLINKAye, she’s got to learn quick—no one’s got time for antics on court. Play smart, or stay benched.Some fans joked that if Reese receives her next technical, Caitlin Clark should be involved. One fan commented:&quot;Caitlin Clark has a chance to do the funniest thing ever.&quot;Revealutionary Films @revealutionaryLINKCaitlin Clark has a chance to do the funniest thing ever.&quot;Let’s hope she saves that foul for Clark,&quot; wrote another.Dr. Tororu @DrTororuLINKLet’s hope she saves that foul for ClarkOne fan anticipated a big backlash against game officials if Reese was awarded the technical, writing:&quot;The backlash against the ref is gonna be huge!&quot;TexasTrucker @TexasTom77LINKThe backlash against the ref is gonna be huge!A fan wondered about the number of technicals Reese had received halfway through the season.&quot;How you have 7 technicals in the middle of the season,&quot; they wrote.CLARKGA @GAGASZN3LINKHow you have 7 technicals in the middle of the seasonA few fans took indirect shots at the league for giving preferential treatment to Caitlin Clark, who, according to them, has been just as aggressive this season.&quot;Meanwhile, the Karen of the league gets to do 'whatever the f*ck she wants' and nothing. And her dumb fan base still cries she has the worst whistle. lmao,&quot; a fan wrote.Science ftw (@scienceftw.bsky.social) @Science_FTW_LINKMeanwhile, the Karen of the league gets to do &quot;whatever the fuck she wants&quot; and nothing. And her dumb fan base still cries she has the worst whistle. lmao.&quot;And yet the refs let that other player scream in their faces and don’t hand out technicals to her. If you’re going to call techs call them consistently,&quot; another chimed in.Christiana @christilabailaLINKAnd yet the refs let that other player scream in their faces and don’t hand out technicals to her. If you’re going to call techs call them consistently.Sky coach Tyler Marsh shares details about Angel Reese's availability against the Seattle StormAngel Reese is doubtful to play against the Seattle Storm on Thursday. According to Sky coach Tyler Marsh, she has been experiencing back stiffness since the game against the Minnesota Lynx.Marsha gave an update about Reese's health, saying (via Chicago State of Mind Sports' X handle):&quot;She wants to be at 100%. It's tough going through the ups and downs of the season whether it's from an injury standpoint or a wins and losses standpoint, but she’s a fighter. She’ll continue to work through and battle back.&quot;Angel Reese's availability in the home game against the Storm is a game-time decision.