  "Caitlin Clark has a chance to do the funniest thing ever" - WNBA fans abuzz as Angel Reese risks missing matchup against Fever star over foul trouble

"Caitlin Clark has a chance to do the funniest thing ever" - WNBA fans abuzz as Angel Reese risks missing matchup against Fever star over foul trouble

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 24, 2025 22:56 GMT
WNBA: MAY 17 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Angel Reese's availability against Fever on Monday in jeopardy after foul trouble [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans reacted to Angel Reese's foul trouble, which could jeopardize her availability for the Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever clash on Sunday. According to league regulations, a player is allowed only seven technical fouls in a season before she is suspended for a game.

Reese has already picked up seven technical fouls in 22 games this season. As the Sky gear up to face the Seattle Storm on Thursday, Reese has to be extremely careful. One more technical and she would be out of the Indiana Fever game, which they play after the Storm.

Although it has been a great season for Reese individually, it has been tough for the Sky overall. At times, Reese has seemed frustrated with calls amid the losing streaks.

Reacting to the news on X, a fan wrote that Angel Reese should have gotten technical fouls every single game:

"surprised she hasnt gotten one every game. shes always running her mouth at players and refs."
Some fans were in support of Reese getting technicals and alleged that she played "antics" on the court.

"Aye, she’s got to learn quick—no one’s got time for antics on court. Play smart, or stay benched," the fan wrote.
Some fans joked that if Reese receives her next technical, Caitlin Clark should be involved. One fan commented:

"Caitlin Clark has a chance to do the funniest thing ever."
"Let’s hope she saves that foul for Clark," wrote another.
One fan anticipated a big backlash against game officials if Reese was awarded the technical, writing:

"The backlash against the ref is gonna be huge!"
A fan wondered about the number of technicals Reese had received halfway through the season.

"How you have 7 technicals in the middle of the season," they wrote.
A few fans took indirect shots at the league for giving preferential treatment to Caitlin Clark, who, according to them, has been just as aggressive this season.

"Meanwhile, the Karen of the league gets to do 'whatever the f*ck she wants' and nothing. And her dumb fan base still cries she has the worst whistle. lmao," a fan wrote.
"And yet the refs let that other player scream in their faces and don’t hand out technicals to her. If you’re going to call techs call them consistently," another chimed in.
Sky coach Tyler Marsh shares details about Angel Reese's availability against the Seattle Storm

Angel Reese is doubtful to play against the Seattle Storm on Thursday. According to Sky coach Tyler Marsh, she has been experiencing back stiffness since the game against the Minnesota Lynx.

Marsha gave an update about Reese's health, saying (via Chicago State of Mind Sports' X handle):

"She wants to be at 100%. It's tough going through the ups and downs of the season whether it's from an injury standpoint or a wins and losses standpoint, but she’s a fighter. She’ll continue to work through and battle back."
Angel Reese's availability in the home game against the Storm is a game-time decision.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Parag Jain
