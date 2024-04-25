Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery celebrate one-year anniversary with sweet IG post: "Can't wait to watch u live out ur dreams"

The top pick of this year's WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark, is having one of the best times of her life. After getting drafted by the Indiana Fever, her jersey was immediately sold out. Now, she's celebrating her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.

McCaffery has been a supportive partner for Clark throughout her collegiate career at Iowa up until her impactful draft recently. Her boyfriend recently shared an Instagram post to celebrate their first anniversary.

McCaffery wrote a heartfelt caption on his post.

"One year w the best doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me," McCaffrey wrote. "Can’t wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person 🤞🏼 love you ❤️."

In the post, the first slide was the photo of himself with Clark, as they shared a sweet moment. The second was a video of Clark while she was still playing at Iowa. As Indiana's rookie saw this, she left a hilarious comment on the post.

Clark commented on McCaffery's post on Instagram

Clark also posted a heartwarming message for her boyfriend as they celebrated their time together.

"One year of the best mems w my fav person 🖤 you make everyday better and I can’t wait for many more adventures together… love you 🤞🏻😇, " Clark wrote.

What does Caitlin Clark's boyfriend do?

Much like Caitlin Clark, McCaffery was an athlete for Iowa as part of the men's basketball team. After all, he is the son of Fran McCaffery, the former head coach of the men's basketball team at Iowa. Not only was he an excellent basketball player, but he had the potential to be in Major League Baseball. However, his injuries led him to focus on basketball.

According to ESPN, McCaffery works with the Indiana Pacers as a team assistant. He's fairly new to the job; he graduated last year and landed the job in May 2023. In an interview from last year, he shared his approach to the new chapter of his life.

"I’ll play dummy defense, run the scout team, help coaches on film stuff, help on video projects if they need, scouting reports if they need," he said. "Whatever you’re asked to do, be ready to do it."

McCaffery explained that he wants to grow and take the job seriously. According to him, hard work will be a driving force in his growth in his profession.