Caitlin Clark to feature in another golf event: Check date, time and other details

Caitlin Clark's participation in the LPGA Tour pro-am at The Annika was a massive hit. The WNBA star managed to pull over 27 million extra impressions for the LPGA. Following the success, the Indiana Fever star is set to participate in another golf event.

On Nov. 19, The RSM Classic announced that Caitlin Clark would be joining the PGA Tour Event on Wednesday. The PGA Tour is scheduled from Nov. 18 to 24 at Sea Island Golf Club, Georgia.

According to the details released, Clark will participate in the event on Nov. 20 at 3:30 p.m. She will swing her golf club at the Speedway Putting Course behind the Lodge.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Clark's presence has been a big boost for LPGA this season. In addition to LPGA's 7 million social media impressions, Clark's presence reportedly added another 27.3 million impressions.

Expand Tweet

Clark has not only helped the WNBA expand its reach deeper into the fanbase but also seemingly helping bring attention to other sporting events as well.

Fan shares the blood clot mark after being hit by Caitlin Clark's golf shot

Caitlin Clark had previously shared that she feared she might end up hitting one of the fans with her golf shot. Unfortunately, her fears came true, when she accidentally hit a fan watching her at the LPGA Tour pro-am at the ANNIKA.

During the game, the Indiana Fever star shanked a shot took which hit a fan in the shoulder. Clark signed the golf ball for the fan as a token of apology.

However, this whole incident held a special meaning for the fan who was hit. She made a TikTok video and showed off the blood clot on her right shoulder. In the video, the fan proudly remarked that she gave Caitlin Clark an assist.

"When I got up at 4:30 this morning, I didn't expect to give Caitlin an assist," the fan said in the video.

Expand Tweet

While the experience must have been painful, the fan certainly took it in a positive manner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback