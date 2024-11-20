  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Caitlin Clark to feature in another golf event: Check date, time and other details

Caitlin Clark to feature in another golf event: Check date, time and other details

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Nov 20, 2024 01:46 GMT
GOLF: NOV 13 LPGA The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Pro Am - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark to feature in another golf event: Check date, time and other details [Photo Credit: Getty]

Caitlin Clark's participation in the LPGA Tour pro-am at The Annika was a massive hit. The WNBA star managed to pull over 27 million extra impressions for the LPGA. Following the success, the Indiana Fever star is set to participate in another golf event.

On Nov. 19, The RSM Classic announced that Caitlin Clark would be joining the PGA Tour Event on Wednesday. The PGA Tour is scheduled from Nov. 18 to 24 at Sea Island Golf Club, Georgia.

According to the details released, Clark will participate in the event on Nov. 20 at 3:30 p.m. She will swing her golf club at the Speedway Putting Course behind the Lodge.

also-read-trending Trending

Clark's presence has been a big boost for LPGA this season. In addition to LPGA's 7 million social media impressions, Clark's presence reportedly added another 27.3 million impressions.

Clark has not only helped the WNBA expand its reach deeper into the fanbase but also seemingly helping bring attention to other sporting events as well.

Fan shares the blood clot mark after being hit by Caitlin Clark's golf shot

Caitlin Clark had previously shared that she feared she might end up hitting one of the fans with her golf shot. Unfortunately, her fears came true, when she accidentally hit a fan watching her at the LPGA Tour pro-am at the ANNIKA.

During the game, the Indiana Fever star shanked a shot took which hit a fan in the shoulder. Clark signed the golf ball for the fan as a token of apology.

However, this whole incident held a special meaning for the fan who was hit. She made a TikTok video and showed off the blood clot on her right shoulder. In the video, the fan proudly remarked that she gave Caitlin Clark an assist.

"When I got up at 4:30 this morning, I didn't expect to give Caitlin an assist," the fan said in the video.

While the experience must have been painful, the fan certainly took it in a positive manner.

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी