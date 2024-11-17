Woman hit by Caitlin Clark’s viral golf shot reveals blood clot mark on TikTok

Caitlin Clark participated in the LPGA Tour pro-am at The Annika. Incidentally, the WNBA star hit one of the fans. A day later, the fan went on social media and revealed the scar she got after getting hit by the golf ball.

The fans stood behind the rope watching the Indiana Fever star show off her golf skills. However, one of Clark's shots went beyond the rope at the ninth tee and hit the fan. Clark quickly went to the crowd and signed the golf ball for the fan who was hit.

The fan made a TikTok video showing the bruise. On her shoulder, the lady showed a red blood clot mark. She hilariously said in the video that she didn't expect to give an assist to the WNBA star.

"When I got up at 4:30 this morning, I didn't expect to give Caitlin an assist," the fan said in the video.

The fan was glad that she was the one who got hit by the ball because it left her a "unique story and a keepsake."

According to The Mirror, last week, Clark already had a fear that she might hit a fan during the game.

"I'm going to hit some good; I'm going to hit some bad," Clark said. "Just going to try not to hit anyone standing outside of the ropes. But it'll be fun."

While Clark is not a pro golfer, she did impress fans and fellow players with her golfing skills.

Caitlin Clark draws over 34 million impressions on her LPGA pro-am debut: Report

Caitlin Clark is arguably the most famous woman in American sports. She was the biggest reason behind the WNBA garnering record viewership during the 2024 WNBA season.

After helping the WNBA attract an unprecedented number of fans, Clark's magic had a similar impact at The Annika. LPGA garnered seven million social media impressions on November 14. But Caitlin Clark's impact earned an additional 27.3 million impressions, making it a total of 34.3 million.

Clark's impact on fans is as real as it can get. During the 2024 season, a total of 23 games in the WNBA garnered over a million viewers, and Clark played in 20 of those games.

Caitlin Clark's rise to stardom is one of the biggest moments in women's sports history, if not the biggest.

