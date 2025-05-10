Caitlin Clark fired up over 77 YO ex-Fever GM’s dance moves during team practice 

Caitlin Clark was hyped up after watching 77-year-old former Indiana Fever GM and championship coach Lin Dunn showing off her dance moves. On Friday, the Fever team organized an early celebration of Dunn's 78th birthday.

The video posted on Instagram Friday showed team coach Stephanie White gifting Dunn a bouquet on behalf of the team in the practice facility. Dunn made sure to remind everyone that she was 39, half of her age.

If that wasn't enough, she came with the proof. In her Fever hoodie, Dunn broke out the Charleston dance move, drawing a cheer from the Fever players. In the end, Dunn looked at the crowd with blank killer eyes, as if to say, that she still got it.

Take a look at the video here:

Clark responded to the video after reposting it on her Instagram story, reacting with three words and a series of fire emojis:

"Let. her. cook," Clark wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@caitlinclark22]

Lin Dunn has served as a coach since 1970. She started her tenure with Indiana as the assistant coach in 2004. In 2008, she was appointed as Fever's head coach. Dunn eventually led the Fever to the franchise's first and only championship in 2012.

Clark and Co. will start their regular season on May 17 in a game against Angel Reese's Chicago Sky in an ESPN doubleheader. With a new roster in place, the Fever's focus is on winning the second championship.

The franchise's front office traded and signed several good veteran players who could not only make their shots but also help Clark in her development. The team brought in three championship players, DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson and Natasha Howard.

Though the team has a high ceiling this season, it could be a challenge for Stephanie White to balance Clark's development and maintain her team's production on both ends of the floor.

Caitlin Clark reacts to Flau'jae Johnson name dropping Fever star in new song

After name-dropping her former teammates Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith, Flau'jae Johnson gave Caitlin Clark a shout-out in her upcoming "Help Me" song. On Friday, she posted a video of her lip-syncing to her new song on Instagram.

"Double C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark," Johnson versed.

The LSU star also let Clark know that she had put her name in the song.

"@caitlinclark22, I finally put your name on a song," she wrote in the caption of her IG story.

Clark reposted it on her story with a one-word reaction and a series of fire emojis.

"Elite," Clark wrote.

[Credit: IG/@caitlinclark22]

Flau'jae Johnson's success in music and basketball has been worth a story. She is among the top guards in the country and has already collaborated with Lil Wayne.

