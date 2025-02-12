Caitlin Clark fired up over Obi Toppin & Pacers teammates repping Fever gear ahead of Knicks matchup

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was hyped as the Indiana Pacers sported WNBA gear, including Fever-themed shirts.

Ahead of Tuesday's home game against the New York Knicks, the Pacers shared on Instagram the pregame outfit of several of its players. Among the players seen are NBA All-Star Paskal Siakam, TJ McConnell, Aaron Nesmith, Ben Sheppard, Andrew Nembhard, and Obi Toppin, among others.

Clark shared the post on her Instagram story. She posted three fire emojis on the photo of Toppin. The forward was wearing a shirt with an illustration of the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year.

"🔥🔥🔥," Clark wrote, tagging Toppin's Instagram handle.

Caitlin Clark's Instagram story (Credits: IG/@caitlinclark22)

The Pacers account also shared photos of Enrique Freeman, Thomas Bryant and Johnny Furphy. The post said that the team is celebrating National Girls & Women in Sports Day and dubbed Tuesday's matchup "Fever Night."

"reppin’ (Indiana Fever) & (WNBA) fits for Fever Night in celebration of National Girls & Women in Sports Day ❤️," the caption said.

The post also tagged the Instagram accounts of the Fever, the WNBA and the Fever Team Store.

In line with the "Fever Night," three Fever players attended the game. Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and recently acquired DeWanna Bonner are at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever has retooled this WNBA offseason

Caitlin Clark led the Indiana Fever to its first playoff appearance in eight seasons last year. Behind the 2024 Time Athlete of the Year, Indiana was also the most-watched WNBA team. It sold out games in different cities, even prompting some teams to move their matchup against the Fever to bigger arenas.

This offseason, Indiana was aggressive in surrounding Clark with talent and championship experience. The team re-signed guard Kelsey Mitchell after giving her a core player designation. Mitchell formed a lethal backcourt combination with Clark.

The Fever also added former WNBA champions DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard to beef up its frontcourt alongside 2023 No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston. The veterans will add much-needed experience to the squad next season, as the team was criticized for being inexperienced in the postseason.

Indiana also acquired Sophie Cunningham, a threat from distance because of her 3-point shooting.

So far, these players are solid additions for Indiana. It remains to be seen if there are still roster moves for Caitlin Clark-led Fever this offseason.

