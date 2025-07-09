Caitlin Clark had a big surprise for the Butler Bulldogs men's basketball team. The Indiana Fever star gifted the entire Bulldogs team with a pair of her Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE. After the big gesture from the WNBA star, Clark received a special shoutout from her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, who is also the Bulldogs' assistant coach.

Ad

Bulldogs' social media page made a special post featuring the players wearing the navy blue sneakers during practice. They sent a big shoutout to the Fever player.

"S/O @caitlinclark22 for the new kicks!🔥🤝," the caption read.

Ad

Trending

The Indiana Fever star's boyfriend also gave her a special shout-out through his social media post. He reposted a video from the Bulldogs center, Jalen Jackson's special post, thanking Clark and McCaffery for the gesture.

McCaffery's shoutout post for GF Clark [Credit: IG/@connor_m30]

In his subsequent post, the Bulldogs' assistant coach reposted the Butler IG post featuring his brother Jack McCaffery, the youngest of the McCaffery siblings. Jack was seen rocking the gifted Clark's Kobe 5 Protro PE.

Ad

McCaffery's shoutout post for GF Clark [Credit: IG/@connor_m30]

Nike's Kobe 5 Protro 'Caitlin Clark' shoe was a massive success and sold in seconds after its release last month. The WNBA star's signature shoe with Nike is set to drop next year. It is not hard to imagine the traffic her first signature shoe might cause in the market when it hits the stores.

Ad

Nike to release yet another Caitlin Clark PE shoe after initial success

In case you missed the craze around them, Caitlin Clark's Kobe 5 Protro PE shoes were an instant sellout. On June 30, Nike dropped 13,000 pairs of Kobe 5 Protro PE shoes. They reportedly sold out within a minute of official release.

The navy blue Kobe 5 Protro PEs are now being sold for as much as $500 in the resale market. It seems like Nike might have another plan for fans who couldn't get their hands on the shoe.

Ad

After a massive success, the sneaker giant is planning to drop yet another Clark's version of the Nike Kobe PEs for the fans. According to Sneaker News, the shoe giant is set to release Caitlin Clark’s Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Light Armory Blue" during Holiday 2025.

Clark’s Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Light Armory Blue" will reportedly be available in retail stores for $190, the same price as the Nike Kobe 5 Protro.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More