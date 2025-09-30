"Caitlin Clark should be grateful she makes $16 million" - Napheesa Collier reveals Cathy Engelbert's shocking stance on underpaid stars of WNBA

Napheesa Collier's shocking exit interview is going viral on social media. After the 3-1 loss to the Phoenix Mercury, Collier appeared for media questions. However, started by saying that she would like to give her statement before taking questions. After congratulating the Phoenix Mercury for advancing to the WNBA Finals, Collier shocked the WNBA world by revealing parts of her conversation with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert from last February. The Minnesota Lynx star revealed that when she asked Engelbert about the brutal salary gap. Napheesa Collier asked Engelbert about how she was going to address the problem that players like Caitlin Clark, Paige Buekcers and Angel Reese, who generated so much of the league's revenue, were getting paid &quot;so little&quot; for their first four years. Collier also revealed the shocking reply from the WNBA Commissioner. &quot;Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court because without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't have make anything,&quot; Engelbert said according to Collier's statement. Napheesa Collier also revealed that her statement had nothing to do with winning or losing, but more about the problem with the league. The 2024 Defensive Player of the Year said that she wanted to highlight the &quot;lack of accountability&quot; from the WNBA's front office. WNBPA had opted out of the last Collective Bargaining Agreement in October last year. However, since then, the players' association and the league have not been able to reach an agreement for the new CBA. They have until Oct. 31 to reach the deal. Napheesa Collier revelas details about her injury in Game 3Napheesa Collier's injury in Game 3 proved to be the turning point in the Lynx vs Mercury semifinal series. With 26 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter, Mercury's guard Alyssa Thomas stole the ball from Collier. However, the reply showed that the Lynx star took a big hit in her leg from Thomas. With Collier wincing in pain, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve rushed to the floor, getting in the face of the official. She was ejected from the game and later suspended for Game 4. Npaheesa Collier has to exit the game and was later ruled out for Game 4. During her exit interview, the WNBA star revealed that she tore a couple of ligaments in her ankle after that collision with Thomas. Reeve was later fined a massive $15K for her conduct during and after the game. In the post-game media interaction, Reeve had asked for a change at the top in the WNBA regarding officials.