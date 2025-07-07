"Caitlin Clark be a guest in because of AB" - WNBA fans thrilled as Aliyah Boston & Candace Parker set to co-host new podcast

WNBA fans were thrilled after some big news concerning a collaboration between Aliyah Boston and Candace Parker. A user posted a screenshot of the official Instagram page for the "Post Moves" show on X/Twitter.

The fan revealed that it was a podcast set to be hosted by Parker and Boston. According to the bio of the page, the show is set to drop this month.

The news excited the WNBA fans with the prospect of a big name dropping early on the show.

"This is the one podcast within the W that I can see Caitlin be a guest in because of AB," the fan wrote.

A fan predicted the podcast to be the best in the WNBA.

"Lmaooooo we bout to have the best podcast in the wnba too this is crazy😭😭😭 the goat loves us."

"Oh this will be good! I’ll be tuned in!💯."

A fan was confident about the Fever player's success in the podcasting world.

"Aliyah is gonna do great! She have the personality for it already."

"Oh wow this is everything. Two really smart ppl who can carry on a conversation about a subject they both know so well. That almost never happens. And one Caitlin might be willing to appear on 🙏."

Meanwhile, some fans were not comfortable with Aliyah Boston doing a podcast while still playing basketball.

"Nah, she needs to be in the lab always.. she can do that after she retires!"

"That's a no, AB. Bad idea."

However, some fans were excited by two basketball brains talking about the sport.

"I’m so excited for this! Not just because I love both of them, but I feel like they will actually have insightful things to say instead of just gossip. This is huge for AB!"

Aliyah Boston showers praise on new teammate after DeWanna Bonner's exit

The Indiana Fever brought in Aari McDonald to fill in after they released DeWanna Bonner unconditionally. McDonald has been simply amazing since she joined the team.

McDonald has not only filled the scoring void but also filled the point guard position in the absence of Caitlin Clark.

After Fever's dominant win against the Las Vegas Aces, Aliyah Boston took time to praise McDonald.

"I just think her impact, you see it. Even just looking at the plus-minus, +26. Aari’s impact, whether it’s scoring, whether it’s defending, it’s getting us into offense, it’s making the right reads, making the right pass," Boston said. "I think she’s just been the perfect missing piece for us."

Aliyah Boston has been the most dominant player on the Fever roster this season. This season, she is averaging 16.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

