Caitlin Clark leaves Fever teammate Aliyah Boston thrilled ahead of WNBA All-Star game

Aliyah Boston has been an absolute star for the Indiana Fever this season. While Boston's elite presence on the floor might be a bit shadowed by her All-Star teammate Caitlin Clark, she has been setting and breaking her own bars.

Ad

In her third WNBA season, Boston made her third All-Star selection as a starter. She finished No. 2 among forwards in the 2025 All-Star fan voting, only behind Napheesa Collier. When asked about her All-Star selection, the Fever star said she was excited to play in front of the home crowd.

"Yeah it's super special," Boston said. "You don't take any moment for being an All-Star for granted. So, I am super thankful for everyone that voted. I think it's such a great, such a fun opportunity, especially being in Indy. I think things can be pretty awesome."

Ad

Trending

When asked about her superstar teammate Caitlin Clark being one of the captains of the All-Star Game, Aliyah Boston said she would wait for her teammate's decision about the selection.

"I won't even put a word in, but we'll see what she does."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Being the No. 1 selection in the 2023 WNBA draft, the Indiana Fever star has delivered on the hype. Notably, the Fever forward has been an All-Star in every season she has played.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 19. The All-Star reserves will be announced on Sunday.

Aliyah Boston is having a career season with the Fever

Aliyah Boston has arguably been the best player for the Indiana Fever this season. Boston's impact on both ends of the floor has been crucial in the Fever's 8-8 record this season so far, especially in the absence of Caitlin Clark.

Ad

Efficiency and availability have been two of the most crucial parts of Boston's three-year WNBA career. The Fever star has played every game for the Fever since she was drafted in 2023. Moreover, she has done an outstanding job of creating shots for herself and withholding her opponents from scoring.

This season, Boston is having a career season, especially on the offensive end. The Fever star is averaging a career-high 15.9 points per game while making 59.7% of her shots [a career-high again]. She is also averaging a career-high 3.6 assists per game.

On the defensive end, Aliyah Boston is averaging 8.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks [tied with career-high] in 16 games. Boston is putting up these numbers despite playing the lowest minutes (30.1) of her career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More