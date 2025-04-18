Caitlin Clark, Luka Doncic & more star in Kendrick Lamar-narrated latest Ad

Gatorade has featured various star athletes, including basketball phenoms Caitlin Clark, Luka Doncic, A'ja Wilson and Jayson Tatum, in its latest campaign, "Lose More, Win More." The ad, narrated by rapper Kendrick Lamar and released Friday, relays the message "wins are measured in sweat lost," highlighting the sports drink's role in enabling the same.

Caitlin Clark joined the Gatorade family when she signed a multi-year NIL deal with the brand in December 2023 while playing for Iowa. She was just the second women's basketball player to sign an NIL deal with the brand after UConn's Paige Bueckers in 2021.

"Gatorade fuels some of the greatest athletes in sport, as well as ones I have looked up to growing up," Clark said during her signing, "so it's a dream come true joining the Gatorade Family.

"Gatorade also shares my competitive mindset of wanting to be the best, and that commitment to excellence extends beyond the court, too. We share similar values in terms of wanting to lead and inspire the next generation, so I'm excited to leverage our collective platforms to make an impact."

Meanwhile, A'ja Wilson signed a multi-year contract with Gatorade ahead of the 2024 WNBA season. The collaboration marked a rising tide of recognition and marketability for female athletes.

Goldman Sachs COO lauds Caitlin Clark for driving business of women’s sports forward

Caitlin Clark has played a huge role in driving the meteoric rise of women's basketball over the last two years. Her impact was even noted and lauded by John Waldron, the president and COO of Goldman Sachs.

In a LinkedIn post, Waldron shared that he has paid close attention to the WNBA, mainly because of the Indiana Fever star. Waldron also shared that he hosted Clark for a breakfast discussion on her career, both on and off the court.

"We've played a few games in NBA arenas and have sold them out," Clark said via Waldron's post on LinkedIn. "I think you'll see more of that this season. Players dream about those moments, and we need to build on this momentum."

John Waldron also shared that he's excited to see further impact from Caitlin Clark as she enters her sophomore season in the league.

Clark's return to action has been highly anticipated by fans. The 2024 Rookie of the Year is set to debut her 2025 WNBA campaign as the Fever host the Washington Mystics on May 3 for their first preseason game.

