"Caitlin Clark is the needle mover" - Fans react to Unrivaled's subpar TV ratings before WNBA season

WNBA star Caitlin Clark is still brought up even though she didn't join Unrivaled. The basketball league founded by stars Napheessa Collier and Breanna Stewart wrapped on Monday. Rose BC won it all in the inaugural season of the 3-on-3 league, beating Vinyl BC, 61-55.

TNT and TruTV averaged 221,000 viewers during the league's inaugural campaign. According to Unrivaled's website, the championship game had an average viewership of 364,000. It peaked at 385,000 viewers.

In an X post from Tuesday (formerly Twitter), a fan cited that the championship game garnered 260,000 views. Using numbers from the site "The TV Ratings Guide," the fan pointed out that it garnered fewer views than Food Network's Spring Baking Championship. According to the post, the food program had 700,000 viewers.

This led other fans to bring up the Indiana Fever star. According to some of them, the league needs Clark as she can increase their rating. Her popularity can draw new fans to watch Unrivaled.

"I think this proved what we all know. Caitlin Clark is the needle mover. She brings the ratings," a fan said.

"They will need to land Clark for next season or they are done the minute their seed money runs out. They are probably vomitting money already," another fan said.

"Caitlin Clark to Unrivaled and Napheesa Collier to the Indiana Fever is mutually beneficial in 2026," one fan suggested.

Other fans cited other programs that performed well in terms of gathering viewership.

"I thought being beaten by American Dad reruns on TBS was nastier work personally lol," a fan commented.

"Ice Cube’s BIG3 does better! And them players are old/washed," another fan said.

"Unrivaled got beat by guys hitting golf balls into a ginormous screen in a warehouse," one fan said.

Before the season started, the league was open to have Clark in one of the teams. However, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year opted not to join for reasons she hasn't revealed yet.

How much did Unrivaled offer Caitlin Clark to play for them?

Unrivaled hoped to feature some of the top female stars in their maiden season. This is why they sought MVPs and All-Stars when they initially began offering roster spots. Caitlin Clark, one of the most well-known basketball stars in the world, was one of the players they coveted.

According to Front Office Sports, the league offered Clark $1 million. However, the Fever star turned them down. In an interview with TIME Magazine, she explained that this year had not been the best for her.

Fortunately for Unrivaled, Clark hasn't ruled out the possibility of her playing for the 3-on-3 league in the future.

