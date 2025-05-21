  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark breaks Sabrina Ionescu's WNBA record to secure new milestone

Caitlin Clark breaks Sabrina Ionescu's WNBA record to secure new milestone

By Mike Murillo
Modified May 21, 2025 04:02 GMT
Caitlin Clark eclipses Sabrina Ionescu
Caitlin Clark eclipses Sabrina Ionescu's WNBA record. -- Photo by GETTY

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark continued her assault on the WNBA record books on Tuesday. She eclipsed Sabrina Ionescu's record for most games with 25 points and 10 assists.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year finished their 91-90 loss to the Atlanta Dream with 27 points and 11 assists. It was her sixth career 25-10 game, breaking a tie with the New York Liberty's Ionescu at five.

Making Caitlin Clark's latest feat all the more impressive was that she did it in just 42 games in her WNBA career, compared to Ionescu, who recorded her fifth 25-10 game during the 2024 season, her fifth year in the WNBA.

also-read-trending Trending

The former Iowa standout moved to a tie with Ionescu back in September, incidentally against the Dream after she went for 26 points and 12 assists in a 104-100 overtime home victory.

The latest 25-10 game of Caitlin Clark also thrust her to a tie with veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot of the Chicago Sky with the most 20-point and 10-assist games in league history, with 10.

Indiana falls short of a win despite Caitlin Clark's masterclass

While Caitlin Clark made history with her latest 25-10 game, it was not enough to help the Indiana Fever notch their second win of the WNBA season. The Fever trailed for the most part the game but had the opportunity to pull the rug from under the Dream with a spirited charge late in the game.

They held a one-point lead, 90-89, with 21.1 seconds following a split from the free-throw line by Aliyah Boston. Atlanta, however, managed to reclaim the lead 12 seconds later, off two free throws made by All-Star Rhyne Howard,

After a timeout, veteran Natasha Howard had two chances to win it for the Fever. Her first shot near the basket was blocked by the Dream's Nia Coffey. She was able to chase down the rebound, but her midrange shot from 12 feet missed the mark, preserving the win for Atlanta.

Atlanta Dream v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Atlanta Dream v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark led the way for the Fever with 27 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. Boston and Kelsey Mitchell each had 24 points.

Howard only had six points while DeWanna Bonner, who made history in their season-opener by becoming the third all-time leading scorer in the WNBA, finished with zero points.

For Atlanta, it was Brittney Griner who led with 21 points, followed by Rhyne Howard (20), Brionna Jones (19) and Allisha Gray (16). The Fever and Dream play again on Thursday in Atlanta.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications