Caitlin Clark picks Steph Curry & $8.2M golfer in her 'dream golf foursome'

Caitlin Clark mentioned two of the three members she'd have in her 'dream golf foursome.' The WNBA star is focused on a different sport after finishing a remarkable first campaign with the Indiana Fever. She took the team to the postseason for the first time since 2016 and won the Rookie of the Year award.

The PGA Tour's official X account shared a video of how the young guard spent her day at the 2024 RSM Classic on Thursday. This is the second Pro-Am she's participated in this year after partaking in Annika driven by Gainbridge Pro-Am in Florida last week.

She was asked whom she would pick for her dream golf foursome. She mentioned the No. 1 player in the world, Nelly Korda, who has an $8.2 million net worth, per Forbes, and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry.

"Oh gosh! I've been lucky enough to play with a lot of people I'd probably put there. Nelly [Korda] was probably up there. I'd probably put Steph Curry in there. Honestly, any golfers. Any professional golfers if I can get free lessons. You've got to take advantage of what you can," Clark said.

Wherever she went, Caitlin Clark was followed by a bunch of people. When she had free time, fans came to meet her. She revealed she hadn't played much basketball in the past couple of weeks since her focus was on the course.

During the day, she signed the shoes of a high school basketball player wearing a Kate Martin shirt. She also witnessed one kid gifting his girlfriend a Clark meet-and-greet, and called him 'boyfriend of the year.'

Caitlin Clark could actually face Stephen Curry in four-player tournament

Caitlin Clark said that Stephen Curry was one of the people he'd like to have in her dream golf foursome. However, NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that they could go against each other on the court for a special event.

During Thursday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," the ESPN insider said that Curry and Sabrina Ionescu were actively recruiting players to join their 3-point contest.

Clark has been mentioned as a potential candidate to join the New York Liberty star, more so after Ionescu picked her as her partner for this type of contest. As for Curry, he'd probably reunite with Klay Thompson for the special event held at Chase Center, where they won the 2022 NBA championship.

