"Imagine Steph vs Caitlin" - NBA insider drops hint on Caitlin Clark's possible All-Star appearance against Klay Thompson

Caitlin Clark keeps going places and finding spaces unknown to most women in sports. The Indiana Fever star finished a remarkable rookie season, winning the award as the best one of her class while leading her team to the postseason and earning plenty of fans in the process.

Clark has been rumored as a potential guest in the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend, a possibility that became stronger after the league approved a new format for the All-Star game. Insider Shams Charania shares that Clark could be added to the weekend as a participant in a potential 2-on-2 3-point contest.

After recalling that the Curry vs. Ionescu duel was a big attraction last season, Charania reported that two major names could join the contest.

"But they are working actively with Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu, I think they're doing some recruiting right now to bring in from the NBA side a guy like Klay Thompson, and then Caitlin Clark is the player that the league is trying to recruit.

"So imagine that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the NBA side, then you get Sabrina Ionescu, Caitlin Clark on the WNBA side. I think we'll see this event. The question is who exactly will be in it," Charania said.

He added:

"You can make it a 2-on-2, or let's say you do one part of the event on Saturday night; you leave the other part of the event Sunday night. Imagine having Klay versus Caitlin Clark, Stephen Curry against Caitlin Clark one of those other nights."

This isn't the first time this idea has been presented, as Charania himself reported something strikingly similar in April. Neither Clark nor Ionescu participated in the 2024 WNBA 3-point contest that Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream won.

In the first and so far the only edition of this event, Sabrina Ionescu had a strong start, making 26 3-pointers. Stephen Curry got the last laugh after sinking 29 of those shots.

Caitlin Clark keeps excelling at different sports after reportedly turning down Unrivaled

While she's mentioned in several rumors and reports, Clark remains focused on excelling on the golf course. The No. 1 overall pick decided to stay away from basketball during the offseason and instead try her hand as a golfer.

She has already participated in Annika Sorenstam's Pro-Am, where she played with LPGA legend and the No. 1 player in the world, Nelly Korda, in Florida.

Clark has made a strong impression at several levels and she's just starting. After turning down an offer from Unrivaled, she's ready to stay on the course working on her golf game.

