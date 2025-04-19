Caitlin Clark reacts in 1-word to Lexie Hull's sister 'screaming' over Fever star's engagement with boyfriend

Caitlin Clark's teammate, Lexie Hull, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Will Matthiessen. The public announcement was made by Hull's sister, Lacie Hull, through a social media post.
Lacie posted a video of the family members and Matthiessen himself counting down the days left for the proposal day. The wholesome video ended with Lexie Hull announcing the engagement.
"@lexiehulll is a FIANCÉ !!!!!!!!!! Absolutely SCREAMING!" Lacie Hull wrote in the caption.
The post received a one-word comment from Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
"Love," she commented.
Dallas Wings' new player and reigning Sixth Player of the Year DiJoani Carrington also commented on the post.
"STOPPPPP," Carrington wrote followed by a series of crying emojis.
Lexie Hull also made a wholesome post sharing a very special moment with her fiancé. In a monochrome snap, Matthiessen was seen placing a kiss on Hull's forehead. The Fever star reacted to the post with a ring emoji.
Lexie Hull and former MLB player Will Matthiessen have been dating for five years now. They met in college at Stanford. In December last year, the couple even bought a house together.
Caitlin Clark-Lexie Hull's friendship could prove crucial for Indiana next season
When the Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark as the No. 1 overall choice in the 2024 WNBA draft, it was expected that Lexie Hull's role would diminish. Hull started most games in the 2023 season, but Clark's arrival significantly overshadowed her position.
Contrary to expectations, Hull's impact exceeded predictions. While she was eventually removed from the starting lineup, Hull utilized her role more effectively than ever.
Hull's numbers dramatically improved following Clark's arrival, as they also developed a close friendship with each other. After shooting 18.6% and 21.7% from the 3-point line in her first two seasons, Hull shot over 47% from beyond the arc last season. She also achieved a career-high 44.1% shooting from the field.
During the break, Clark, Hull and Katie Lou Samuelson, all went for a group vacation with their partners to Mexico. When the last season came to an end, Clark and Hull even went for a drive around and tasted food around Indianapolis.
With a stacked roster heading into the next season, the Fever can fully capitalize on Hull's improved shooting skills. Clark's playmaking ability makes her the perfect teammate to set Hull up for open shots.