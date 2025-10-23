Caitlin Clark Reveals 2 Reasons For Her Obsession With Golf Ahead Of Her ANNIKA Pro-Am Return

In less than a month, Caitlin Clark will be at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican for the second consecutive time. The Indiana Fever star will star alongside Annika Sorenstam and Nelly Korda, among other names, at the LPGA golf tournament. While Clark had admitted previously that she was not very good at it, her love for the game can't be denied. In a video that surfaced on X on Thursday, the WNBA star revealed the aspects of golf that made her fall in love with the game&quot;I think what I love most about golf is just getting to be outside. But also, I think it's also a very competitive thing for me. I like being good at it. I think it challenges me, get competitive with my friends with it, with my family,&quot; Clark said.Last year, Caitlin Clark's presence at The ANNIKA became historic. Her presence at the LPGA tournament brought massive media attention and record impressions.One of the highlights of her swings was the moment when she almost hit a fan with the golf ball. Before taking part in the tournament, she had hilariously expressed the same fear. The tournament will start on Nov. 12 next month. Last year, Nelly Korda won the tournament. Annika Sorenstam reveals Caitlin Clark's honest admission during last year eventContrary to what it might appear to many, golf is not easy, neither mentally nor physically. While Caitlin Clark has been playing golf for quite some time now, she realized the hardest part just last year. In a recent interview, Annika Sorenstam revealed one of Clark's confessions to her. Sorenstam said that last year, the Fever star was tired. &quot;We came down the 16th hole, maybe, and she had been traveling quite a bit, but she goes, 'I'm so tired.'&quot; Sorenstam stated. &quot;I'm thinking, ‘you can run that court 100 times back and forth, but this is a different type of physics, right?'According to Sorenstam, the WNBA star was in disbelief about the patience and the mental strength part to play golf. &quot;She was mentally tired, and she goes, 'How do you guys do this for four days in a row?' It's just a different type of endurance. But just listening to a top athlete and getting her inside the ropes with us was really fun.&quot;Now that Caitlin Clark has already gone through the test last year, expect her to meet the challenges. In possession of a hyper-competitive nature, Clark will set her mind to special preparation.