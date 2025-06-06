Caitlin Clark roasts teammate Lexie Hull's affinity for weird food combination

Caitlin Clark can't leave Lexie Hull alone and their interaction is giving evidence of a goofy side to the reigning Rookie of the Year star. Like any normal person, Hull has her favorite weird food combination, and like any good friend, Clark took it upon herself to roast her WNBA teammate.

The Fever social media posted a "Get To Know" graphic about Hull on Instagram. The list of fun facts about the Fever star included "Game of Thrones", her favorite TV series, Hull's dog's name and her favorite emoji among other things.

However, one fun fact that was hard to digest for anyone was Hull's answer to "Weird thing you love." Believe it or not, it was "A1 & Cheddar," and it was hard not to empathize with Caitlin Clark, who couldn't keep herself from roasting Lexie Hull.

"A1 and cheddar. What does that even mean ? 😂😂😂😂 she’s likes a1 sauce on cheese? Huhhhhhh," Clark wrote in the comment.

However, Hull also held her fort and instead tried to pull Clark into her world.

"[Caitlin Clark] cut up cheddar cheese. Dip it in A1 sauce. Thank me later," she commented.

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull have developed a great friendship since the former arrived in Indiana. Their friendship off the court has been helpful for the Fever, as Hull's game on both ends has seen dramatic improvement.

Lexie Hull is having a breakout season with the Fever

Lexie Hull's rise in the last two seasons has been commendable. Last season, Hull made her name with elite three-point shooting and as a handy defensive guard. Moving to the 2025 season, Hull has been in great form for the Fever.

Last season, Hull was one of the best three-point shooters in the league. She shot 44.1% from the field, including 47.1% from beyond the arc. One of the reasons behind the drastic change in her efficiency was due to easy feed from Caitlin Clark.

Compared to last season [5.5 ppg], Hull is averaging 10.7 points this season. Moreover, the efficiency has been even more notable. She is shooting at 54.5% FG and 55.6% from the three-point line.

Moreover, she is averaging a career-high in assists, rebounds and steals. While it is true that Hull has gotten more time due to Caitlin Clark's absence, it is even more laudable how she has stepped up to the task.

