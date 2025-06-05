  • home icon
  Lexie Hull's mom drops ice-cold truth behind Fever star's double threat amid Caitlin Clark's absence

Lexie Hull's mom drops ice-cold truth behind Fever star's double threat amid Caitlin Clark's absence

By Mike Murillo
Modified Jun 05, 2025 04:45 GMT
Lexie Hull
Lexie Hull's mom gives her props for her steady two-way game in Caitlin Clark's absence. -- Photo by GETTY

Indiana Fever wing player Lexie Hull has been playing solid basketball on both ends as the team continues to cope without resident superstar Caitlin Clark. Hull's mother moved to highlight the work she has been putting in, sharing a telling post on social media.

Jaime Hull commented on the post on X (formerly Twitter) of Fever game commentator John Nolan, detailing the four-year WNBA veteran's key stats, particularly 3-point percentage and offensive fouls drawn.

She shared her thoughts on it in the comments section, celebrating how it was a direct result of Lexie Hull's all-out drive to make it happen from her end.

"And this is why she lives in an ice bath!! lol"
As per the updated league numbers this season, Lexie Hull is top in 3-point percentage at 55.6% (10-of-18) in seven games so far, ahead of second-running Leonie Fiebich of the New York Liberty (52.9%).

The 25-year-old former Stanford star currently leads the WNBA in offensive fouls drawn with 12 as of the June 3 schedule.

Clark, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, remains out for the Fever (3-4), dealing with a left quad strain.

Hull is among those who have picked up the slack in her absence, averaging 10.7 points, four rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 30 minutes per game.

Lexie Hull says they have to adjust as they play without Caitlin Clark

Lexie Hull said playing without Caitlin Clark for the time being is a whole new setting for the Indiana Fever. She, however, underscored that they have been steadily adjusting and inching closer to where they want to be.

Clark is expected to be out for at least another week after suffering a left quad strain in their game against the defending WNBA champions New York Liberty on May 24. The initial projection was that she was going to be out for two weeks.

Following their May 29 practice, Lexie Hull shared their experience so far playing with their floor general.

She said:

“Defenses play us different without Caitlin out there. So we're just trying to figure out what our best looks are. And it's going to be a learning process.
"It feels a little bit like we’re starting over with a different group because everything’s a little bit different without her out there. But we're excited about the opportunity to have everybody step up…”
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
In her rookie campaign last season, Clark played in all of their 40 games, averaging team-highs of 19.2 ppg and 8.4 apg, to go along with 5.7 rpg and 1.3 spg in 36 minutes.

Mike Murillo

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
