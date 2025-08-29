  • home icon
Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery drops 3-word reaction as Fever star makes stunning move during injury layoff

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 29, 2025 20:07 GMT
[Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@connor_m30]
[Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@connor_m30]

Even though Caitlin Clark has been out of action for over a month now, the Indiana Fever star's brand value hasn't taken a hit. Still the most marketable player in the WNBA, Clark's latest brand collaboration came with drinkware giant Stanley.

On Thursday, the drinkware brand posted a short promotional video on social media, featuring Clark working on her game and keeping herself hydrated with a Stanley sports water bottle.

Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, posted a three-word reaction:

"Featuring Hinkle btw."

Clark's Fever and Iowa teammates also commented on the post, posting their demands in the comment section. Lexie Hull enquired about the crossbody tumbler.

"Where is the cross body????"

Clark's Iowa teammates Gabbie Marshall and Jada Gyamfi also commented.

"I want one," Marshall commented.
"Why didn't you make a Stanley jug/purse???" Gyamfi wrote.
McCaffery&#039;s comment
McCaffery's comment

Caitlin Clark has been out of action for almost a month and a half due to a groin injury. She suffered the injury in a game against the Connecticut Sun on July 15. With two weeks remaining before the playoffs, Clark is reportedly making progress towards her return.

This is Clark's second groin injury this season.

Caitlin Clark stands with boyfriend Connor McCaffery amid devastating family news

Last week, Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, opened up about the unfortunate death of his grandmother, Marit Smaby-Nowlin. The former Iowa player posted a throwback picture with his grandmother on his Instagram. Still a toddler, McCaffery sat in his grandmother's lap.

The Butler Bulldogs assistant coach bared his emotions in the caption.

"I've been trying to think of what to say and I can't. It’s impossible to put into words how much you meant to our entire family. I refuse to say goodbye, so until we meet again ❤️❤️❤️🕊️🕊️🕊️," McCaffery wrote.

Those close to McCaffery filled the comment section, sending love towards Connor and his family. Clark also reacted to the post with a series of hearts and prayer emojis.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton also commented on the post with a prayer and a red heart emoji.

Caitlin Clark&#039;s comment on McCaffery&#039;s post
Caitlin Clark's comment on McCaffery's post

At the time of her death, McCaffery's grandmother, Marit Smaby Nowlin, was 80 years old and was on vacation at Lake Vermilion, Minnesota.

Edited by Krutik Jain
