Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery shares comical Pacers fan's 'dawg' monologue after going up 3-1

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery celebrated the Indiana Pacers' Game 4 win over the Milwaukee Bucks by sharing a viral video of a Pacers fan. McCaffery works for the Pacers as a team assistant since the summer, while Clark will play for the Fever in the upcoming WNBA season.

In a post on her Instagram stories, McCaffery shared the viral video of a Pacers fan named Alex Rejer calling the players "dawg." Rejer was happy with how his team has been performing in the playoffs, as the Pacers are one win away from the Eastern Conference semifinals.

"We got (Aaron Nesmith) out there, dawg. We got (Tyrese) Haliburton, dawg. We got (Pascal) Siakam now, hmmm. Dawg!" Rejer said.

Connor McCaffery was present in Game 4, but Caitlin Clark was not in the building as the Indiana Fever started their training camp. Clark and the Fever are less than three weeks away from the WNBA season, so they're preparing for one of the most-anticipated debuts in league history.

Meanwhile, the Gainbridge Fieldhouse was rocking as the Indiana Pacers took a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers not only had homecourt advantage in Game 4 but also had the personnel advantage.

The Bucks were missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard due to injuries, while Bobby Portis was tossed early in the game. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez kept Milwaukee in the contest until the late fourth quarter when the Pacers finally took control.

Myles Turner hit seven 3-point shots to finish with 29 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Andrew Nembhard added 15 points and nine assists in Indiana's 126-113 win.

Indiana will look to close out the series in Game 5 on Tuesday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. If the Pacers eliminate the Bucks, it will be their first Eastern Conference semifinal appearance since 2014.

Caitlin Clark enjoyed training camp

Caitlin Clark is not worried about getting back into shape for her rookie season, as she was active between the final game of her collegiate career and the start of the training camp.

"There really hasn't been a down period for me to kind of really catch my breath, but at the same time I feel really grateful for that, too. Like I said to everybody, I feel like I'm in really good basketball shape.

"There's no getting back in shape for myself. I've been playing basketball, there's not really been an off period. For me, I feel like that's a really good thing. You just keep the momentum rolling and keep being myself and keep learning," Clark said. [H/T Indiana Fever]

The Indiana Fever's training camp will last two weeks and will also include two pre-season games. They also play the Dallas Wings on May 3 on the road and welcome the Atlanta Dream on May 10. Caitlin Clark's first official game is on May 14 against the Connecticut Sun.