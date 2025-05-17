Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery spotted courtside as Fever star begins 2nd season against Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark started her sophomore season on Saturday, featuring in the season-opener against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Before the game, during the media interaction, the Indiana Fever star seemed confident and relaxed. If she needed her hype man, she had her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, in the stands supporting her.
In a post on X/Twitter, Owen Siebring posted a picture of McCaffery, who also works as an assistant coach for the Butler Bulldogs, standing courtside. McCaffery was pictured interacting with a friend. The Fever star's boyfriend wore a gray T-shirt and a pair of denims.
Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery have been together for almost two years now. While McCaffery is making his mark in basketball as a coach, Clark is ascending in her stardom in basketball.
The couple has kept their romantic life low profile. However, they have always shown up to support each other. During the offseason, on more than one occasion, Clark was seen sitting courtside during Butler Bulldogs games, supporting McCaffery's team. She was sometimes seen accompanied by Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and his girlfriend Jade Jones.
Connor McCaffery proudly flexes as Caitlin Clark finally meets her idol, LeBron James
Basketball fans finally got to witness Caitlin Clark and LeBron James in one frame. On Saturday, the LA Lakers star posted a series of pictures from the meeting with the WNBA star on his Instagram post.
While the four-time NBA champion, who is out of the playoffs, wore a Nike holiday-themed pullover and a pair of black trousers, Clark wore a pair of denims and a brown jacket on a white T-shirt.
Clark's admiration for the NBA superstar is not hidden and it was much apparent on her big smiling face as she posed for the picture with the Lakers star. The last picture in the post showed both basketball stars sharing a wholesome hug.
The Laker star also had a big message for Clark for her sophomore season.
"Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!!! @caitlinclark22 🙏🏾💪🏾🫡👑," he wrote in the caption.
Minutes later, Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery proudly reposted James' post on his IG Story
Clark's impact on women's basketball has often been compared to LeBron James' impact on the NBA. Although Clark has refused the comparison, saying that she wanted to write her own journey, she praised the Lakers star for his commitment to supporting women's basketball.