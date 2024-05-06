Caitlin Clark's boyfriend gives Drake a nod following latest Kendrick Lamar diss track ‘The Heart Part 6’

The ongoing battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar doesn’t seem to have an end. Indiana Fever's star Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffery's, recent activity on Instagram turned heads. Clark's boyfriend liked Drake’s latest diss track post on Instagram.

The Canadian singer recently dropped *The Heart Part 6” to add fuel to the latest rap battle between two of the best in the industry. It couldn’t be more apparent that his latest track is a clear reference to Lamar’s “The Heart” series.

Posting the screenshot of a post by Dave Free, who is also a creative partner with Lamar, the Canadian singer took a direct shot at Lamar in his post’s caption.

“The Heart Part 6 out now. And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address,” wrote the singer.

Connor McCaffery likes Drake's latest about his diss track

McCaffrey was one of the many famous names who liked Drizzy's latest track update on Instagram. Former NBA player Malik Beasley was also one of the names on the list.

Drizzy released his latest track after Kendrick Lamar dropped “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us.” Lamar took a shot at the "Certified Lover Boy" singer's personal life and also called him a family wrecker.

Both artists have been releasing their tracks one after the other and not shying away from taking shots at each other. Drake has earlier released "Family Matters," which was also part of the ongoing beef.

What is Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef all about?

The beef between Champagne Papi and Kendrick Lamar is nothing new. However, the ongoing battle started in March when Lamar released “Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin.

The track dismissed that he was part of the Big Three with Drake and J. Cole and rapped, “It’s just big me.” Later on, Drake responded with two back-to-back tracks.

Drizzy dropped "Push Ups" on April 13 and "Taylor Made Freestyle" on April 19, both diss tracks directed at Lamar. In "Push Ups," Drizzy claimed that Lamar was not one of the Big Three and took an indirect swipe at Rick Ross. The Canadian rapper attacked Lamar in "Taylor Made Freestyle" using the AI voices of Snoop Dog and Tupac Shakur, but had to take it down.

Kendrick Lamar responded with his two back-to-back disc tracks in late April. He released “Euphoria” on April 30th and threw shades at Drake for his rumored plastic surgery. Lamar also made fun of Drake using AI in his diss track.

On May 3, Lamar released “6:16 in LA” and rapped that people working on Drake’s team were his people.

Things took an intense turn with Drizzy's “Family Matters’ track that dropped the same day. The “God’s Plan” singer hinted that Lamar’s son was fathered by Dave Free. He also rapped, accusing Lamar of domestic violence.

Lamar responded with his “Meet the Grahams” track just a few hours later, saying that he felt bad for his son and that Drake is his father. He also alleged that the singer was a s*x addict.

"The Heat Part 6" is the latest addition to the Diss tracks.