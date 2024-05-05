“Caught in 4K, it’s over for him” - NBA fans throw shade at Drake after allegedly deleting post with Karl Malone after Kendrick Lamar’s diss

With Karl Malone's name in it, the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is taking the internet by storm. After a long back-and-forth and taking shots, Lamar took the ultimate shot at the “Know Yourself" singer, calling him a threat to the family. In the midst of all this Drake’s activity on social media received a lot of flak from the NBA fans.

Drake has been previously accused of breaking long-term relationships, most notably Naomi Sharon’s long relationship. In his new song “Meet The Grahams” Lamar took yet another shot at Drake.

He asked NBA superstars LeBron James and Steph Curry to keep their families away from the rap star. One of the lines in the song said:

“Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, will you keep the family away?"

After the song dropped, NBA fans saw an unusual activity from Drake’s social media handle. He deleted the picture that he had posted with Karl Malone, who was accused of hitting on Vanessa Bryant, while he was teammates with Kobe Bryant on the LA Lakers.

Reacting to the Canadian rapper deleting the post, NBA fans ripped Drake on social media. Some of the fans even gave their verdict on the matter and said that Drake had already lost the battle.

"Caught in 4K, it’s over for him," one fan said.

"Damnnnnnnnnn this a huge L for Drake," another fan wrote.

"Mans in crisis management mode," another fan said.

A few fans noted that Drake deleting the post only makes things worse for him. Some fans also wrote that his social media activity only suggests that he is not denying allegations.

"He’s not beating those allegations and should be investigated," one fan said.

Some fans also noted the lyrics that alluded to John Stockton and Karl Malone being teammates in Utah.

However, some fans also came in defense of Drake saying that the singer had deleted the post long ago and asked users to leave the rapper alone.

"He deleted his IG posts months ago," a fan said.

"Will y'all leave that dude alone," another fan added.

Earlier this month, Drake also alleged that Lamar wasn't the father of his child and a perpetrator of domestic violence. The "Money Trees" singer fired back at the Canadian saying that Drake has a compulsive attitude toward money, fame and s*x.

What is Karl Malone and Venessa Bryant controversy?

Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant became teammates during the 2003-04 season when the Utah Jazz legend took one final step towards winning a championship. Both Malone and Kobe’s families bonded even away from the basketball court. However, things took a turn for the worse when Malone allegedly crossed the line.

It was Rob Pelinka who told Rolling Stone about the incident that might have ended Karl Malone’s journey with the Lakers and perhaps in the NBA. During a Lakers game, it was alleged that Malone told Venessa Bryant to come and sit with him and give him a hug, which made her very uncomfortable.

According to the accounts given by Pelinka, who was then Kobe Bryant’s agent, Malone kept making uncomfortable remarks to Vanessa Bryant throughout the night. However, the final blow came when Venessa asked Malone why he was wearing a cowboy hat and he replied:

“I'm hunting for young Mexican girls.”

After the game, when Kobe Bryant’s wife told him about the incident, he immediately called Malone, who did not deny any of those allegations. However, later Karl Malone along with his agent denied those allegations.

The incident tarnished Malone’s reputation in the NBA. Malone had previously been accused of impregnating a 13-year-old girl and it wasn't a good look for him. He played his last season with the Lakers after losing the Finals to Detroit Pistons. Malone wanted to make a return but the Lakers didn’t bring him back.