Trae Young crowns Drake with the ultimate ‘CHECKMATE GOAT’ title after latest Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'The Heart Part 6'

Atlanta Hawks’ star Trae Young chose his side in the ongoing rap feud between two of the most talented artists, Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The two rappers have been in a feud for more than a decade, but things have escalated in the last few weeks, with both releasing ‘diss tracks’ aimed at the other.

However, Drake's latest diss track has been viewed as a clear victory by his admirers, including Trae Young. Of all, Young has been close friends with Drake for a long time, so it's not surprising that the athlete chose his side.

He posted the following on Drake’s Instagram post, effectively suggesting that the latest track was checkmate for Kendrick Lamar:

“♟️🐐”

On May 3rd, Drake initially released the Family Matters track, which in itself was a response to Lamar’s previous songs such as Euphoria and 6:16 in LA. Since then, the two have engaged in an intense back and forth, which has seen some serious accusations being thrown either way.

Now, with his latest release, ‘The Heart Part 6,’ Drake defended himself by stating that all of the information Lamar recently used in his songs about him had been fed to him by ‘clowns’:

“The one’s that you’re getting your stories from, they’re all clowns. We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information. A daughter that’s 11 years old, I bet he takes it.”

Drake claimed that Lamar’s accusations against him, ranging from p***philia to gambling to addictions to sex, drugs and alcohol, were ‘trauma for his own confessions.’ He went on to refute the claim that he had ever been with anyone underage and seems to have a majority of his fans in hearty agreement.

Needless to say, Drake himself will be delighted with the kind of support he has received.

Trae Young is friends with multiple music celebrities, including Drake

Trae Young has been closely associated with multiple rappers and music artists right from the start of his career. He is known to have a close association with the rap trio Migo and received a chain as a gift from rapper Quavo back in 2019. The player then gifted a jersey to the rapper as a thank-you.

Regardless, not only is Young known to be a music connoisseur, he seems to have a special spot for Drake in particular and has been supporting the rapper for many years.

In 2021, after the release of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Young claimed that the rapper’s latest release meant that he had arguably surpassed Jay-Z in a tweet:

“Yo when we gonna say Drake has passed Hov ?🥴”

This was met with disdain by a part of the community, as Young later responded by claiming that both the rappers were ‘GOATs’ in their own right. Trae Young’s appreciation for the art apart, the player has also been seen hanging out with Drake multiple times.

In August 2023, Drake was present at a training session that involved the likes of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith and Trae Young.

Considering his constant online support, as well as the fact that they seem to share a relationship off the internet as well, nobody should be surprised which side Young finds himself on with respect to the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.