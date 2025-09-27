Caitlin Clark's father Brent Clark fills in for absent daughter at High School Hall of Fame ceremony

Caitlin Clark’s father, Brent Clark, came to the rescue for her unavailability during her Dowling Catholic High School Hall of Fame induction on Friday. The Indiana Fever superstar could not make it because her team hosted Game 3 against the Las Vegas Aces. Without her, it was her father who filled in for her to accept the recognition.Clark played four years of varsity basketball at Dowling High School in West Des Moines, Iowa. Under coach Kristin Meyer, Clark immediately turned heads in her first year with the team, averaging 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.The national media took more notice of Caitlin Clark in her sophomore season when she put up 27.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4.0 apg and 2.3 spg. In the summer of her second year with the school, she led the All-Iowa Attack to the Nike Elite Youth Basketball Championship.Clark’s road to stardom continued in her junior year, which was highlighted by a 60-point explosion against Mason City High School. The point guard ended the year averaging 32.6 ppg, the best in Iowa, 6.8 rpg, 3.6 apg and 2.3 spg.Brent Clark and the Clark family often watched Caitlin Clark tormented opponents in her final year at Dowling High School. She averaged 33.4 ppg, again the best in the state for the second straight year. After an incredible high school career, she played four years for the Iowa Hawkeyes before taking the WNBA by storm in 2024.Fever sorely missing Caitlin Clark in back-to-back losses to Las Vegas AcesAfter an embarrassing 89-73 Game 1 loss, the Las Vegas Aces turned up the defensive intensity starting in Game 2 on Tuesday. The Aces made defensive adjustments to make life difficult for Kelsey Mitchell.Game 3 was more of the same defensive stance from the Aces, who continued to capitalize on Caitlin Clark's absence. They limited Mitchell to 21 points on 8-for-26 shooting, including 3-for-11 from deep. In her last two games, Mitchell has shot 12-for-40, including 4-for-17 from 3-point distance. Unsurprisingly, the Fever offense sputtered after the Aces threw a blanket on her.The back-to-back losses showed how much the Fever sorely missed Clark’s playmaking and scoring. Clark is easily the team’s best playmaker, who can hit long-range shots.The Indiana Fever will try to tie the series on Sunday while the Dowling Catholic High School Hall of Famer sits on the sidelines.Also read:&quot;She didn’t go and cry about it&quot;- WNBA fans react to resurfaced clip of Caitlin Clark shutting down 'overrated' chants amid HoF ceremony absence