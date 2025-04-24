Caitlin Clark’s heartfelt surprise leaves Lexie Hull smiling and sharing Fever superstar's new contact photo

Indiana Fever guard/forward Lexie Hull reacted to Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston's surprise during the team's practice on Wednesday.

Clark and Aliyah Boston celebrated Hull's engagement by surprising her during the Fever's workout session. The team's Instagram account uploaded the surprise, and Hull shared the post on her Instagram story:

"My new contact photo for Caitlin Clark," Hull wrote.

Lexie Hull's Instagram story (Credits: IG/@lexiehull)

In the clip posted, Clark was seen running to put a tiara with the words "bride" on Hull's head. Boston followed with several balloons. The rest of the Fever players gathered around Hull and applauded.

"That's so cute, guys," Hull said in response.

"A surprise for the newly engaged Lexie Hull after today’s workout ❤️💍," the post said.

Hull announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Will Matthiessen via an Instagram post on Sunday. The couple is both from Stanford University. Matthiessen is also an athlete and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates as the 184th pick in 2019. He played in the MLB briefly before retiring in March 2024.

Indiana selected Hull as the sixth pick in the 2022 WNBA draft. She will enter her fourth WNBA season after winning the first Unrivaled championship as part of Rose BC. The 6-foot-1 played a key role last season, helping the Fever clinch a spot in the 2024 WNBA playoffs — the franchise's first appearance since 2016.

Caitlin Clark reacts to Lexie Hull's engagement

Reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark, also reacted to Lexie Hull's engagement post on Sunday. The 25-year-old shared eight photos with Will Mathiessen, including when the former baseball player kneeled to propose.

"Engaged to my best friend 💛 Cheers to forever!" Hull wrote in the caption.

Clark was among the first to react to the Instagram post, which has over 46,000 likes. The Time 2024 Athlete of the Year shared the post in her IG story and dropped a comment:

"YAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYY SO HAPPY," Clark commented.

Caitlin Clark's reaction to Lexie Hull's engagement announcement (Credits: Instagram/@lexiehull)

The Indiana Fever is among the early favorites to contend for the 2025 championship in the upcoming season. The WNBA training camps will commence on Sunday. The Fever's opening game is against Angel Reese's Chicago Sky on May 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

