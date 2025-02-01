Caitlin Clark's newest teammate Natasha Howard receives heartfelt tribute from wife on Indiana Fever return

11-year WNBA veteran Natasha Howard has decided which team she'll play for once the 2025 season begins. Howard will reportedly sign with and return to where it all started for her, the Indiana Fever. Howard can officially sign with them on Saturday when the signing period in the WNBA begins.

Jac'Eil, Howard's wife, shared an emotional message for the veteran forward on Instagram. She shared a photo of Howard from 2014 when she was drafted by the Indiana Fever with the following caption.

"I'm proud of you," Howard's wife wrote. "I told you to be selfish this time around! I told you to make a decision that makes you happy & we will follow! I'm so happy for you, I can't wait to see you back to where it all started champ! Your #1fan."

Natasha Howard's wife's IG post (Photo credits: jaceil_/Instagram)

Natasha Howard began her career with the Indiana Fever when she was taken fifth overall by Indiana in 2014, but her stint there did not last long. In 2016, Howard was sent to the Minnesota Lynx in a sign-and-trade deal that sent Devereaux Peters to the Fever.

She spent two seasons with the Lynx and was traded to the Seattle Storm in 2018. In return, the Lynx got a 2018 second-round pick and the right to swap first-rounders in 2019.

In her first season with the Storm, Howard won the Most Improved Player award. It was the first season of her career where she averaged double-figure scoring (13.2 points per game) when her previous career high was 6.7 ppg.

It wasn't just her scoring that went up that season. She improved in each major statistical category, going up to 6.4 rebounds when she only averaged 2.9 per game in her first four seasons. She also put up 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks despite never having averaged more than one before.

Natasha Howard is also a one-time Defensive Player of the Year, winning the award in 2019. That was also the first season she was named an All-Star. As a member of the New York Liberty, she was once again given an All-Star nod in 2022.

Natasha Howard posts about her return to the Indiana Fever

Natasha Howard let everyone know that she was excited for her comeback to the Indiana Fever. She posted a throwback photo of herself from when she was drafted into the league on her Instagram.

She also included a brief caption that revealed her feelings about her homecoming to Indiana

"Back to where all my dreams came true," Howard wrote.

With the return of Natasha Howard, the Indiana Fever are adding a veteran with championship experience. She is a three-time champion, winning her first with the Minnesota Lynx in 2017 and then her next two with the Seattle Storm in 2018 and 2020.

Her addition could provide valuable mentorship for the Fever's young players, especially to incoming third-year player Aliyah Boston, with whom Howard will share the frontcourt rotation.

