Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut game throws ESPN's NHL Playoffs coverage into chaos

The 2024 WNBA Draft was a huge hit for ESPN after a historic number of viewers tuned in to watch Caitlin Clark get selected first. Clark is set to make her debut in about a month for the Indiana Fever. It could create chaos for the network's coverage of the NHL Playoffs.

According to Austin Karp of the Sports Business Journal, the WNBA Draft was watched by around 2.4 million viewers on Monday. It was the first time the draft reached a million and Clark is largely responsible for the increase in viewership.

The Fever superstar's debut is set for May 14 against the Connecticut Sun, which is scheduled to be televised on ESPN2. But due to the number of viewers at the WNBA Draft, the network might be inclined to move an NHL playoff game for Clark's first-ever pro game.

Sports Media Watch on X, formerly on Twitter, claimed that ESPN might have no other choice but to switch Caitlin Clark's debut game with the NHL playoff game. The number of viewers is too much to ignore, but there is an alternative.

ESPN can put the Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun game earlier at 6:00 p.m. EST and promote it as a double-header with the NHL playoff game. It's highly unlikely, but it's a potential solution.

For hockey fans wondering what NHL playoff game could get affected, it will be a second-round Game 5 matchup. The chaos can be avoided if the series ends in a sweep and there's no need to play a Game 5.

Caitlin Clark's effect to the WNBA

Many expected Caitlin Clark to bring her popularity to the WNBA and help the league grow. Clark's effect has already been felt with the number of viewers the draft garnered with around 2.4 million, shattering the previous record. It had more viewers than the MLB and NHL drafts combined.

Clark's Indiana Fever jersey sold out in just an hour before it was made available via pre-order. The Las Vegas Aces changed venues for their home game against the Fever, while ticket prices for Indiana road games skyrocketed. The Phoenix Mercury even used Clark for their promotional material for their regular season encounter.

The 22-year-old sharpshooter even appeared on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and cracked some jokes at the expense of Michael Che on "Weekend Update." She has mainstream media appeal, which would further increase the WNBA's exposure.

