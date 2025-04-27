Caitlin Clark shares playful comment about frustrated reaction in first Fever practice of the season

Caitlin Clark didn't seem very happy with herself during the first training camp in Indiana. During the practice session, the Indiana Fever star seemed very frustrated with herself, and it was apparent by her reaction after making a shot.

In a video on social media, Clark was seen banging her head against the wall after making the 3-point shot. After the video went viral, she dropped a playful comment in response.

"Unsure why I decided to celebrate like that. Hehe," Clark commented.

An off day is not rare, even for a player of the highest caliber, and the Fever star seemed to be in one. Despite her elite talent, Clark is still young with just one year of professional experience.

The young energy can also prove to be negative during off nights, and the Fever front office has tried to help her by putting veteran stars DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard around her.

Clark and the Fever will play the Washington Mystics on May 3 in a preseason game. They will open their 2025 season against the Chicago Sky on May 18.

DeWanna Bonner gives her feedback on Caitlin Clark amid the Fever training camp

Less than a year ago, Caitlin Clark and DeWanna Bonner faced each other in the playoffs. Fast forward, they are teammates, eyeing a title with the Indiana Fever.

Bonner, a 15-year veteran with two WNBA titles, has little to prove in this league. Acquired by the Fever this offseason, she now embraces a new role, perhaps a more important one.

Bonner will not only make Clark's life easier, but she will also play a key role in helping the sophomore superstar get to the next level. She was already very impressed with Clark after the training camp.

Bonner told James Boyd of The Athletic that she was impressed with Clark's dynamic game.

"She’s such a dynamic player. She does a lot for this team, and we understand that," Bonner said. "I think everybody here just wants to make her life easier, and she wants to make everybody else’s life easier.

Speaking about her relationship with her new teammate, Bonner had a very positive response,

"I'm just ready to put it all together... But yeah, the relationship is going great," Bonner added. "Yeah, I love C."

The Fever took a strategic approach to offseason signings, adding Bonner, Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Howard. Clark now has a strong supporting cast.

