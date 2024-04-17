Caitlin Clark spotlights 2 crucial pillars of support amid tumultuous WNBA Draft period

The entire nation watched as Caitlin Clark's name was called during the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark was selected first by the Indiana Fever, and fans are eager to see her play in the big leagues. As someone extremely good at her craft, the young star felt pressure leading up to the draft. However, she had a few things that helped her throughout the process.

Clark's fame was already at an all-time high even before she declared for the WNBA Draft. Even at 22 years of age, the guard was able to handle it all extremely well.

Clark recently revealed that therapy and working with sports psychologists have helped her during her time in Iowa.

"That [therapy] should be normal for college student athletes," Clark said.

"It's such a stressful period of your life. You're 18 to 22 years old and trying to figure out which way your life's going to go while so many eyeballs are on you, and it can be difficult at times," she added.

Clark also said having her family's support has helped her handle certain situations better.

What has Caitlin Clark accomplished before entering the WNBA?

As the top pick this year, Caitlin Clark will experience pressure coming into her first WNBA season. However, Indiana's rookie shouldn't be shaken as she's done an amazing job during her four-year college career. With that, let's take a look at what she's accomplished before getting drafted into the WNBA.

Clark is a standout player, which is why she's won multiple Player of the Year awards. She is a two-time AP Player of the Year, a two-time Naismith College Player of the Year and a two-time USBWA National Player of the Year.

Clark is also a three-time recipient of the Dawn Staley Award and the Nancy Lieberman Award. In her first year in Iowa, she proved she has what it takes to be an amazing player as she won Big Ten Freshman of the Year and WBCA Co-Freshman of the Year.

Internationally, Clark has won two gold titles as she competed in the FIBA Under-19 World Cup. She also won a gold medal during her stint with Team USA in the FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship back in 2017.

There are a lot more awards that Clark has earned in her young career, and it looks like she'll add more to add tally as she progresses in her WNBA journey.

