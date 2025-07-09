  • home icon
Caitlin Clark stats tonight: How did Indiana Fever superstar fare in comeback game against Golden State Valkyries? (July 9)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 09, 2025 17:02 GMT
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark stats tonight: How did Indiana Fever superstar fare in comeback game against Golden State Valkyries? (July 9). (Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark made her much-anticipated return to the Indiana Fever’s lineup on Wednesday after missing four straight games due to a left groin injury. The two-time All-Star led the charge against the Golden State Valkyries at home, joining Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard, Kelsey Mitchell and Aari McDonald in the starting lineup.

Clark showed no signs of rust, coming out with energy and purpose as if she had something to prove. She immediately jumpstarted the Fever’s offense with her up-tempo play, pushing the ball at every opportunity. Her aggressive approach helped Indiana build an 23-21 lead after first quarter.

After first quarter, Caitlin Clark had five points on 2-for-4 shooting, including 1-for-2 from deep. She also recorded three rebounds and one assist in 7:14 minutes.

Clark cooled off in the second quarter as the Fever's offense struggled to find any rhythm. The star point guard missed both of her shot attempts, while the Valkyries turned up the defensive intensity, applying relentless pressure that disrupted Clark’s flow and further stalled Indiana’s scoring efforts.

At half time, the former Iowa standout had five points on 2-for-6 shooting, including 1-for-3 from 3-point range. She also recorded three rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes.

Edited by Atishay Jain
