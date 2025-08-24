"Caitlin Clark is not a victim" - Joy Taylor unpacks how Angel Reese and Fever star rivalry tied to 'racism' and 'misogyny' fueled WNBA's rise

The rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has been quiet this season due to the latter's unavailability due to injuries. However, it didn't stop former Fox Sports host Joy Taylor from discussing it at a recent appearance on Cam Newton's podcast.

Speaking on the "Funky Friday" podcast, Taylor talked about a variety of topics, including the importance of rivalries in sports. One of the biggest ones today is Clark vs. Reese, which has caused a lot of turmoil and controversy online, with Taylor among those being criticized for her take on it.

Taylor compared the Clark-Reese rivalry to the Magic Johnson and Larry Bird rivalry back in the 1980s, while also pointing to "racism" and "misogyny" as firestarters to the virality of it.

"Caitlin is not a victim," Taylor said. "She is an incredibly great player. She is a huge career ahead of her. She was, in my opinion, one of the most impactful college basketball players, man or woman, that has ever touched the court. It's not about comparing Angel Reese and Caitlyn Clark as players. It is what they represent, and the conversation that they generate.

She added:

"So when I use the Larry Bird-Magic Johnson comparison, it's because their marketability saved the (NBA), and that is what Angel Reese and Caitlyn Clark are doing. ... It's the storylines behind them, it's the polarization, it's the animosity, it's the conversation that they generate, the marketing dollars that they generate, the eyeballs that they generate. You cannot manufacture that. ... And it had a lot to do with racism. It had a lot to do with misogyny."

From 1:50:30 onward.

The only headline involving Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark this season was from their slight altercation following a hard foul early in the season. The Fever and Sky were scheduled to play five times this season because of the rivalry, but Clark has only been available in one.

Caitlin Clark to miss her 15th straight game on Sunday

Caitlin Clark to miss her 15th straight game on Sunday. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Indiana Fever have ruled out Caitlin Clark for their away game against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. Clark continues to recover from a groin injury, as well as a minor sprained ankle, and will miss her 15th straight contest. She hasn't played since July 15 before the All-Star break.

Clark has dealt with two hamstring injuries early in the season before enduring two groin-related strains. She has only played in 13 games so far, with the Fever having eight games left in the regular season.

