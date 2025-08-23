  • home icon
  "I wish she was playing" - Tyrese Haliburton gets candid on Caitlin Clark's companionship as both Indiana stars battle through injury rehab

"I wish she was playing" - Tyrese Haliburton gets candid on Caitlin Clark’s companionship as both Indiana stars battle through injury rehab

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 23, 2025 21:49 GMT
Western Michigan v Butler - Source: Getty
Tyrese Haliburton opens up about Caitlin Clark’s companionship amid their injury rehab [Picture Credit: Getty]

Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark are two of the biggest names on the injury list in sports today. While Haliburton suffered the worst kind of injury for a basketball player, the impact of Clark's injury has repercussions beyond the Indiana Fever.

The good news is that two stars from Indianapolis share a great connection, both about and beyond basketball. At the toughest time of their professional careers, the Indiana Pacers and the Fever stars have found each other to lean on.

"It's been important just to have somebody to lean on and talk to," Haliburton told Wish TV on Saturday. "I think we've grown the relationship to where we can talk about more than just basketball. Obviously, we connect a lot through basketball. We get guarded the same sometimes. Our offensive issues, our defensive issues. They're similar."
Haliburton also revealed that he and Clark work out together and get to spend a lot of time with each other. However, as good as it feels for the Pacers star to have someone to lean on, he said that he wished she were on the court.

"So it sucks that she's been hurt for as long as she has, but for us to be able to communicate, even in her recovery, has been great," he added. "We lift at the same time, so it's just us two in the weight room, and we spend a lot of time together. I guess it's a good thing, but I wish she was playing. Still, it's good to have each other to lean on in a time like this."
Sophie Cunningham had previously revealed that Clark was very close to returning. She added that the Fever were trying to get her in the best game shape before she took the floor.

Caitlin Clark's potential return timeline

Caitlin Clark had previously missed the Commissioner's Cup championship game against the Minnesota Lynx last month. However, despite their star player missing the action, the Fever won the title against the 2024 champions.

However, when they faced the Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup rematch, they faced a 95-90 defeat despite Naphessa Collier sitting out with an ankle injury.

According to the latest report by the NY Post, Clark has started her individual workout. While it can be encouraging news for Indiana fans, coach Stephanie White said that it doesn't mean Clark is close to returning.

"Until (Clark) can get into practice and until you guys see her in practice, we're really status quo," White said.
The Indiana Fever started as one of the title favorites. However, a series of injuries has put them in a tough position, even to make the playoffs. The Fever already has three players ruled out for the season with injuries, the latest being Sophie Cunningham with an MCL tear.

Caitlin Clark is expected to return before the playoffs. However, recent questions about the severity of her injury have left fans wondering if their favorite player would even return this season.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
