"Caitlin Clark is a violent thug": Fans react strongly to WNBA referee’s statement on Angel Reese and Fever star drama

Indiana Fever's season opener against the Chicago Sky saw a dramatic moment involving Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, which split the community in two. The former Rookie of the Year committed a foul on Unrivaled's Defensive Player of the Year, and things got heated after the challenge.

Clark was assigned a flagrant foul for making the hard play on Reese to prevent an easy layup. Aliyah Boston, who stopped Reese from getting into her teammate's face after the foul, was handed a technical foul. The WNBA had to release a pool report for the first time to justify the calls made by the officials.

The fans online had varied opinions on the report as they expressed their thoughts on the league's X, formerly Twitter, post featuring the pool report.

"Ridiculous call on actual play. Simply went to stop an easy layup. No intent to injure, didn’t shove," another fan tweeted.

"Oh, so now it's a flagrant foul? Or is it because Caitlin's gonna give it right back to the players after all the hard hits she took last season? Clown a** league," another fan tweeted.

One fan brought up Chennedy Carter's foul on Clark last season, which made headlines.

The foul overshadowed the crushing loss the Fever delivered to the Sky on their season opener. Clark achieved a triple-double as she scored 20 points, collected 10 rebounds and dished out 10 assists to help her team walk away with a dominating 93–58 win.

Caitlin Clark gets real on her flagrant foul on Angel Reese

After the Fever victory, Caitlin Clark attended a brief post-game interview on the sideline to express her thoughts on the controversial foul. The Fever star dismissed the foul as a common basketball play and denied any malicious intent.

"It's just a good take foul. Either Angel gets wide open 2 points, or we send them to the free throw line. Nothing malicious about it … every basketball player knows that," Clark said.

However, Angel Reese did not take the foul as casually as the Fever star made it sound. The Sky star seemingly cursed at Clark after their on-court altercation.

