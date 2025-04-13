Caitlin Clark welcomes soccer star Briana Scurry to Gainbridge family with touching message

Caitlin Clark became the brand ambassador of Gainbridge in March of last year. A year later, the Indiana Fever star welcomed American soccer legend Briana Scurry to the Gainbridge family.

The National Soccer Hall of Fame goalkeeper and Caitlin Clark will serve as brand ambassadors for the company. In a video post by @GainbridgeSport, Clark spoke directly to the camera, sending a touching message to the USA legend.

"Hi Briana, it's Caitlin Clark. I am honored to welcome you to the Gainbridge family," Clark said in the message. "As a huge soccer fan, I know all about the 1999 team and the legacy you left. You inspired millions of young girls to pick up soccer and I hope to do the same with basketball. I can't wait to watch all the great work you and Gainbridge do together.

The soccer legend and the company have signed a multi-year partnership. Scurry is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and won the World Cup in 2003 as part of the USA team. After a traumatic brain injury in 2010, she retired from soccer.

Caitlin Clark makes a big statement on Paige Bueckers adjustment to the WNBA game

Paige Bueckers finally added the last and final stone to her crown. Her collegiate basketball career ended perfectly, as she won her first NCAA title before entering the WNBA Draft on Monday. Despite her dominance, questions still surround Bueckers's adjustment to the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark - arguably the greatest WNBA Draft pick - also took time and initially struggled to adjust to the physicality of WNBA basketball. However, the Indiana Fever star doesn't believe that Bueckers would have to make big adjustments when she takes the court.

In conversation with WNBA legends Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird on ESPN during the live telecast of the NCAA title game between UConn and USC on Apr. 6, Clark even suggested that the Dallas Wings - expected to pick Bueckers at No. 1 - should move their games to American Airlines Center, the home of the Dallas Mavericks.

"I think she'll honestly fit right in," Clark said. "[College Park Center] is fun to play in, too. It's a small place, it's loud."

"You know honestly, they should move every game to American Airlines because I think Paige has that type of draw. She'll be able to bring those types of fans in."

With Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark both in the WNBA, it wouldn't be surprising if the WNBA set a new viewership record.

